Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter eye Martial as Lukaku replacement

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Broja ready for Southampton move

2021-08-08T22:56:57Z

Chelsea youngster Armand Broja is ready to sign for Southampton, according to football.london.

Broja will seek first-team football elsewhere as the Blues try to sign Romelu Lukaku.

Arsenal ready to launch Vlahovic move

2021-08-08T22:55:25Z

Arsenal are ready to make a play for Fiorentina attacker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Di Marzio.

The forward is seen as an alternative if they cannot get Tammy Abraham.

Mourinho wants Lacazette at Roma

2021-08-08T22:52:30Z

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette could team up with Jose Mourinho at Roma, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Lacazette, however, wants to move to a Champions League club - a category that the Serie A side do not fall into.

Barcelona launch appear against Messi's PSG move

2021-08-08T22:50:41Z

Barcelona are ready to launch an appeal against Lionel Messi's move to PSG, according to Marca.

The newspaper has published a letter from a lawyer arguing that the Ligue 1 side have a worse record with regards FFP than they do.

Spurs to hold key Kane talks on Monday

2021-08-08T22:49:13Z

Tottenham will hold crucial talks with Harry Kane on Monday, The Mirror reports.

The England captain has tried to force his way out of the club, but Spurs are determined to keep him.

Manchester City hold an interest in the hitman.

Saints attempt Oxlade-Chamberlain deal

2021-08-08T22:48:05Z

Southampton are to try to loan Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Liverpool, according to The Sun.

The midfielder was previously on their books as a youngster before he moved to Arsenal.

Willock heading to Newcastle

2021-08-08T22:46:24Z

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock is heading back to Newcastle - but on a permanent basis after a successful loan last season.

According to the BBC, a deal worth more than £20m ($27.7m) has been agreed.

Inter eye Man Utd star as Lukaku replacement (The Sun)

2021-08-08T22:43:49Z

France star lined up by Serie A giants

Inter are eyeing Man Utd striker Anthony Martial as the player they want to replace Romelu Lukaku, according to The Sun.

Lukaku is set to sign for Chelsea in a deal that may break the Premier League record transfer fee and the Nerazzurri are ready to spend £50m ($69m) on the Frenchman.