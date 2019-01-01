Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea blocking Bakayoko's Monaco return

Ousmane Dembele's agent has insisted that his client will stay at despite receiving offers from "several big European clubs," according to L'Equipe.

The 22-year-old has struggled with injuries and had his attitude reportedly questioned by team-mates and club officials on more than one occasion since arriving from in 2017.

"He has not planned on leaving FC Barcelona even for a moment," Dembele's agent said.

Read the full story right here on Goal!