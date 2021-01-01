Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Liverpool target En-Nesyri set for record move

Napoli have option on Mertens contract
Dries Mertens' contract at Napoli could be extended by one year to 2023, according to Calciomercato.
The Serie A club have the option to add another 12 months to the Belgian's deal but want to assess their technical objectives for next season.
Umtiti prepared to wait on Barcelona exit
Although Samuel Umtiti is wanted by Zenit St Petersburg the World Cup winner wants to wait for a better offer.
Barcelona are willing to sell the centre-back this summer, having grown tired of his injury issues, Matteo Moretto reports.
Bruce admits Willock desire
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has admitted he wants to keep on-loan Arsenal attacker Joe Willock at the club permanently.
“We'd love to keep him here. He is the type of player you want to build your club around. Whether that is possible I am not so sure," he said.
Man Utd and Liverpool target En-Nesyri set for record move (Estadio Deportivo)
Premier League pair chasing Sevilla star
Manchester United and Liverpool are both in the market for En-Nesyri, according to Estadio Deportivo.
Sevilla believe they can make their forward the most expensive player in their history. A sum of €46m (£40m/$55m) is spoken of.
Wolves want to offload Traore
Wolves have made their top summer priority to offload Adama Traore.
Football Insider reports that the club have grown weary of his disappointing performances this season, and they believe he is a sellable asset who can help fund new signings.
'I feel like part of the Chelsea family' - Tuchel hoping to stay beyond his 18-month contract
Thomas Tuchel has spoken about his dream start and future at Chelsea after reaching the FA Cup final in his first three months as the manager in west London.
Messi's father spotted in Barcelona
Lionel Messi's father has been spotted in Barcelona, Marca reports.
It is, however, not thought that this will be linked with any contract talks over the Argentine.