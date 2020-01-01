Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal ready to sell Pepe

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Nicolas Pepe Arsenal 2020
Getty

Fernandinho expecting Man City exit

2020-11-28T23:55:19Z

Fernandinho isn't expecting to be handed a new contract at Manchester City, claims the Mirror

The Brazilian's current deal expires at season's end with clubs in MLS and his home country already showing interest. 

Fernandinho Manchester City 2020-21
Getty

Leeds lining up Lopetegui as Bielsa replacement

2020-11-28T23:40:01Z

Leeds United want Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui as their next coach once Marcelo Bielsa leaves, according to The Sun

The former Real Madrid and Spain boss is favoured by Leeds owner Andrea Radrizanni. 

Dortmund circling for Tzolis

2020-11-28T23:25:09Z

PAOK winger Christos Tzolis has emerged as a target for Borussia Dortmund, reports TodoFichajes

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the season in Greece with five goals in all competitions - two of which have come in the Champions League

Solskjaer wants to bring back Evans

2020-11-28T23:15:13Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to sign former defender Jonny Evans, according to the Mirror.

The current Leicester City centre-back is out of contract at season's end and the Red Devils are considering an attempt to sign him for a cut-price fee in January. 

Jonny Evans Leicester
Michael Regan

Arsenal ready to sell Pepe

2020-11-28T23:05:19Z

An early Emirates exit is looming

Arsenal are prepared to sell record signing Nicolas Pepe should the right offer come in, claims the Daily Star 

The Gunners believe they paid too much for the Ivory Coast international and that the attacker isn't cut out for the Premier League. 

Pepe won't be sold cheaply however, with Arsenal even open to a loan move with an obligation to buy. 