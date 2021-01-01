Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle want Barca's Dembele

Barca man also in Juve sights

Newcastle United and Juventus are the two sides sizing up a swoop for Ousmane Dembele after the player's agent contacted the pair, claims Sport.

The Barcelona star looks all but set to seal a Camp Nou exit next year, amid frustration over his role at the Blaugrana.

But whether he becomes a flagship signing for the new-look Magpies or joins an established Serie A heavyweight remains to be seen.