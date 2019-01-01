Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus join race for Lukaku

VfL Wolsburg striker Wout Weghorst has signed a one-year contract extension with the club, taking his current deal up to June 2023.

The Dutchman scored 17 goals for last season as they finished sixth and qualified for the UEFA .

Speaking to the club's official website, the 26-year-old said: "My family and I feel very happy here and I enjoy every minute that I get to spend on the pitch with this great team."