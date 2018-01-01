Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Isco plotting Man City move

Puyol a candidate for first coaching role at Atlanta United
Carlos Puyol is a candidate to become the new Atlanta United manager, according to MLSsoccer.com.
The former World Cup and European Championship winner has been learning English in the United States whilst working on his coaching badges.
The appointment would be Puyol's first coaching role, and he is likely to come under competition from Frank De Boer for the job. The former Netherlands international hasn't worked since being sacked by Crystal palace after just four matches at the beginning of last season.
Insigne to Liverpool odds slashed
Lorenzo Insigne is high on Liverpool's wishlist in January, report the Mirror.
The Napoli forward has had his odds on a move to the Reds slashed, despite having four years still to run on his contract at the Stadio San Paolo.
Insigne played as Napoli crashed out of the Champions League with a 1-0 defeat at Anfield earlier in December.
Gross not thinking about Liverpool
Pascal Gross has rubbished suggestions he is about to swap Brighton for Liverpool after reports emerged claiming Jurgen Klopp had taken an interest.
Southampton have also been touted as a possible destination for the German following the appointment of his former Ingolstadt boss Ralph Hasenhuttl at St Mary's.
"I am really enjoying and I'm really happy to play in the Premier League with Brighton," he told the Argus.
Juventus join the race to sign Ramsey
Juventus have joined the race to sign out of contract Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey with the Wales international's future now seeming almost certain to lie away from North London, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
Paris Saint-Germain had also emerged as a candidate to pick up Ramsey when his Arsenal deal expires in the summer, but the player is reportedly unenthused at the prospect of joining the Ligue 1 champions and Italy now looks a more likely destination.
Juve are also keeping tabs on Real Madrid's Isco, with Man City also likely to be in the frame for his signature if Real decide to sell.
