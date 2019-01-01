Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid rule out Neymar

Delph could exit Man City
Fabian Delph could be sold by Manchester City this summer if the club sign Rodri from Atletico Madrid, says a report in the Daily Mail.
Rodri's arrival, combined with Kevin De Bruyne's expected return to fitness, Ilkay Gundogan remaining and Phil Foden's role expanding, would leave Delph short of the playing time he desires.
With 12 months left on his deal, City would be willing to sell with Galatasaray already showing interest.
Fulham ready £20m Gayle
Fulham are targeting Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle in a £20 million ($25m) move in hopes to spark a quick return to the Premier League, according to the Express.
Gayle's future at Newcastle is a question with the situation surrounding manager Rafa Benitez still uncertain.
Fulham face competiton for Gayle, with Stoke already lodging a £20m offer for the striker, who netted 24 times while on loan in the Championship last season.
Real Madrid rule out Neymar
Lack of fan support and a myriad of issues have soured the club on the Brazil star
Real Madrid have ruled out signing Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar after numerous fan polls and on and off-field questions have soured the club on him, according to AS.
Club bosses were discouraged by the lack of support for Neymar in fan polls, as well as issues relating to an altercation following the Coupe de France loss and falling out with his PSG team-mates.
In addition, his checkered injury history in the past two seasons have led Madrid to rule out signing Neymar this summer.
PSG to battle Spurs for Ndombele
Tottenham's efforts to sign Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele have potentially taken a hit as Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race for the midfielder.
The Express reports the Ligue 1 champions have made their interest known, while Lyon have several offers for Ndombele on the table.
Spurs are unwilling to meet Lyon's £71 million ($90m) price tag thus far, though they are willing to break their previous transfer record of £40m.
Chelsea players left in limbo with Lampard delay
Chelsea's delay in appointing Frank Lampard as manager has left numerous players in limbo over their futures, according to the Daily Mail.
Talks to bring the former Blues star in from Derby County are expected to pick up next week as he is expected to replace new Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri.
But some players, such as Kurt Zouma, are awaiting Lampard's arrival to receive clarification over their status for next season.