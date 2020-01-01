Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino signs PSG deal

Capoue to leave Watford for Villarreal
Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue is close to finalising a move to Villarreal, according to RMC Sport.
The 32-year-old is expected to sign with the La Liga side on a deal that runs until 2023.
Messi doubtful of reunion with Neymar
Lionel Messi does not believe Barcelona will be able to afford to bring Neymar back to the club.
Since making a world-record €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Neymar has been consistently linked with a return to Camp Nou and a reunion with Messi.
But such a move has yet to come to fruition and with Barca's current financial difficulties, it appears that Neymar's storybook return is a long way off.
Costa set to leave Atletico Madrid
Diego Costa has requested Atlético to depart on January.— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 27, 2020
Club keen to dissolve the deal
Arsenal circling for Lamptey
Arsenal are considering a move for Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey should Hector Bellerin depart the club, claims the Mirror.
Bellerin is wanted at Barcelona with the Gunners keeping a close eye on Lamptey as a possible replacement.
Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old defender.
Messi vows not to talk to other clubs until end of season
Barcelona star Lionel Messi has promised he won't talk to other clubs about a possible move until the current season is over.
After failing to secure a Camp Nou exit over the summer and now into the final season of his current contract with the club, Messi continues to be linked with a possible transfer away from Spain.
Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain loom as the most likely destinations with the Argentine seemingly still interested in exploring his options.
Pochettino signs PSG deal
The Argentine has found his next club
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to terms with Paris Saint-Germain, reports Fabrizio Romano.
A contract has reportedly already been signed by Pochettino with PSG also finalising the departure of Thomas Tuchel.
Tuchel is set to receive €6 million in compensation after having his contract ended early.
Zinni join Western United as injury replacement
We've signed winger Stefan Zinni as an injury replacement. Details 👇 #RiseUp #WUFC— Western United FC (@wufcofficial) December 27, 2020