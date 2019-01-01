Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd reject Real Madrid offer to swap Pogba for James

Ilkay Gundogan will hand Pep Guardiola a boost ahead of the new Premier League season by signing a new contract with , report the Standard.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who made 41 appearances in all competitions last season, had been a source of concern as he entered the final year of his previous deal at the Etihad.

Now, he will sign an extension keeping him at City for at least another three years. Guardiola will be hoping his international teammate Leroy Sane is similarly inclined.