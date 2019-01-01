RB Leipzig don't want to sell centre-back this summer

have told that they will have to pay Dayot Upamecano’s £92 million release clause if they want to sign him, The Mirror says.

The Gunners have identified the centre-back as a top target before the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday.

But RB Leipzig have no interest in selling the 20-year-old and will only let him go if they are forced into it.