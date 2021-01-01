Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund want Werner to replace Haaland

PSG director Leonardo is satisfied with Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma competing for the No 1 spot in Paris, saying it is natural to have competition in every position.

Donnarumma was signed from AC Milan in the summer and will challenge Navas to be first choice for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Leonardo told Canal Plus: "Why is it complicated? It's complicated not to have them. Today, we create competition everywhere. We are talking about a 22-year-old goalkeeper and Navas is 34.

"Having them, we will manage and talk, but everything is clear. Not just for the two goalies, but for everyone. It is the coach who will decide. When there are reactions, we will manage. It gives us the real competitiveness we want. "