Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund want Werner to replace Haaland

Fati fully committed to Barcelona
Ansu Fati is, according to Mundo Deportivo, fully committed to Barcelona and will not be looking for a move elsewhere.
The talented teenager is eager to reward the Liga giants for the faith and trust they have shown in him during impressive early development and recent injury struggles.
Juve still haven't done Dybala deal
Juventus have yet to reach an agreement with Paulo Dybala that will see him commit his long-term future to the club.
Tuttosport reports that contract extension talks are ongoing with the Argentine, but no paperwork is about to be signed by a player in the final 12 months of his current deal.
Real Madrid join the hunt for Olmo
Real Madrid are, according to TMW, ready to rival Clasico foes Barcelona for the signing of Dani Olmo.
The Spain international, who is currently on the books at RB Leipzig, is seeing a return to his homeland mooted ahead of 2022 windows.
Barcelona not giving up on Pogba
Barcelona are clinging to the belief that they can still convince Paul Pogba to join them as a free agent next summer, reports Fichajes.
Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with the Manchester United midfielder, who is into the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.
Dyche signs new deal at Burnley
✍️ The club is delighted to confirm manager Sean Dyche has signed a new four-year deal at Turf Moor— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 16, 2021
The contract extension will see the Gaffer remain at the club until at least the summer of 2⃣0⃣2⃣5⃣
👉 https://t.co/j3twQyRp2g#Dyche2025 | #UTC pic.twitter.com/8taDzb602g
Koeman has three games to save Barca job
Sport claim that Ronald Koeman has three games to keep himself in a job at Barcelona.
Club president Joan Laporta is said to have been disappointed by a Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, with maximum points now expected from domestic meetings with Granada, Cadiz and Levante.
West Ham want Rangers star Goldson
West Ham are ready to make a move for Rangers defender Connor Goldson, reports Football Insider.
The 28-year-old is yet to sign a new contract at Ibrox and will see his current deal expire in the summer of 2022.
Adeyemi: I'd join Bayern if they made me an offer
Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi has admitted he would love to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
Adeyemi was on Bayern's books as a youngster, but was released and admits he would jump at the chance of returning to Munich.
He told Marca: "If they made me an offer I think I would choose that path. I want to show them what I can do, who I am and that it was a mistake to let me go. That motivates me. "
'We create competition everywhere' - Leonardo relaxed on PSG keeper situation
PSG director Leonardo is satisfied with Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma competing for the No 1 spot in Paris, saying it is natural to have competition in every position.
Donnarumma was signed from AC Milan in the summer and will challenge Navas to be first choice for Mauricio Pochettino's side.
Leonardo told Canal Plus: "Why is it complicated? It's complicated not to have them. Today, we create competition everywhere. We are talking about a 22-year-old goalkeeper and Navas is 34.
"Having them, we will manage and talk, but everything is clear. Not just for the two goalies, but for everyone. It is the coach who will decide. When there are reactions, we will manage. It gives us the real competitiveness we want. "
Dortmund 'want Werner as Haaland replacement' (Bild)
Bundesliga club identify Chelsea striker as signing if star forward departs
Borussia Dortmund have lined up Timo Werner to replace Erling Haaland if and when the striker eventually leaves, according to Bild.
Haaland has a £68m release clause active from next summer and the 21-year-old will be in high demand - leaving Dortmund having to find a replacement.
Werner, who joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig last summer but has struggled for goals in the Premier League, is said to be one of four options under consideration.
Nottingham Forest sack Hughton
Former Newcastle and Brighton manager Chris Hughton has been sacked by Championship club Nottingham Forest with the club bottom of the league.
Forest have collected only one point from their first seven league games of 2021-22 and were beaten 2-0 at home by Middlesbrough last night.
Steven Reid will take temporary charge as interim head coach.
Chelsea have Christensen contract agreed
Chelsea have terms agreed on a new contract for Andreas Christensen, claims Fabrizio Romano.
The Danish centre-half will see his current deal expire in 2022, but he has seen regular game time under Thomas Tuchel and will be rewarded with an extension at Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal & Spurs to join battle for Kounde
North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are, according to TMW, ready to join Chelsea in the hunt for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.
A move to Stamford Bridge appeared to be on the cards for a talented France international over the summer, but various Premier League landing spots are now being speculated on.
New Bayern deal for Goretzka
Um weiter Geschichte zu schreiben! 🔴⚪ #LG2026 pic.twitter.com/ygAhHk6iug— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) September 16, 2021
Spurs won't meet Kane's contract demands (TEAMtalk)
Tottenham reluctant to include release clause
According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are reluctant to meet Harry Kane's demands when it comes to a possible new contract.
The England captain, who spent much of the summer being linked with a move elsewhere, wants to see a release clause inserted into any fresh terms he signs in north London.
Will Tielemans remain at Leicester?
Ginter pursued by several clubs
Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Matthias Ginter will have his choice of clubs next summer, writes Calciomercato, as Bayern Munich, Inter, Real Madrid and Tottenham are said to be interested.
The 27-year-old is out of contract next June, which will make him an affordable signing for Champions League contenders looking to save money for other purchases.
Dortmund could bring Werner back to Bundesliga (Bild)
The Chelsea striker still hasn't settled in London and could seek a move closer to home
Borussia Dortmund could bring Chelsea striker Timo Werner back to the Bundesliga next summer, according to Bild, as they prepare for Erling Haaland to depart.
Werner starred at RB Leipzig before his move to the Blues but has since had his confidence shaken by a poor introduction to the Premier League.
With Romelu Lukaku now at Chelsea, Werner's future at the club could be limited.
Lautaro progressing towards extension
Lautaro Martinez will soon extend his contract with Inter until June 2026. The agreement is at final stages and set to be signed - increased salary after turning down Tottenham and Atletico Madrid proposals. 🇦🇷 #Inter #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2021
Berisha heads to Kosovo
OFFICIAL - Besart Berisha is KF Prishtina player!— Kosovan Football 🇽🇰 | 💉 (@kosovanfooty_EN) September 15, 2021
What a signing this is for the Kosovan Champions. Great additional to our #BKTSuperLiga as well.
All the best Besart! #BKTSL pic.twitter.com/LyEWzO4aK2
Adeyemi wants Bayern return
Karim-David Adeyemi has said he would return to Bayern Munich from RB Salzburg if given an offer.
The 19-year-old forward has broken into the German national team this year as his market value has skyrocketed.
"If they made me an offer, I think I would choose that path," Adeyemi said via Marca after RB Salzburg's Champions League draw against Sevilla on Tuesday. "I want to show them what I can do, who I am and that it was a mistake to leave me go. That motivates me."
Hughton expected to get Forest axe
Perhaps expected, but Chris Hughton is set to leave #nffc after a 6th defeat in 7 league matches.— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 15, 2021
Klopp targets Lewandowski (Fichajes)
The Liverpool boss wants to reunite with his former player at Anfield
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has targeted Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski to be his key signing next summer, claims Fichajes.
He knows Lewandowski's qualities well having coached him previously at Borussia Dortmund, and Lewandowski has only grown more clinical in front of the net since their partnership.
Klopp has apparently told his club superiors of his desire for the forward to come to Anfield.