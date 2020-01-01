Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid circling for Man City star Foden

are open to a cut-price deal for Adama Traore in the current market, claims Eurosport.

The Spaniard, highly rated over the past two years, has struggled to hold down a starting spot at Molineux this year, with Leeds the first of several likely interested parties to come knocking.

His club were previously hoping for a cash windfall from any sale - but are now more open to lower eight-figure offers for his services.