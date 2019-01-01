Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona interested in Manchester United starlet Gomes

The teenager has just one year left on his contract and has attracted interest from the Catalan giants.

have shown interest in starlet Angel Gomes, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 19-year-old is in contract talks with the Red Devils, but no breakthrough has been reached with the teenager in the final year of his current deal.

Team-mate Tahith Chong is also in the last year of his contract, and United are keen not to let two of their brightest prospects slip away.