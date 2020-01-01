Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd offered Dembele discount by Barca

Arsenal still in pursuit of Jorginho
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho remains a target for Arsenal, according to Sky Sports.
The Gunners will struggle to prise the Italian away from the Blues, however, and also look like failing to strike deals for Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey.
Man City to battle Man Utd for Telles
Manchester City have enquired about Porto left-back Alex Telles, reports 90min.
Telles has long been linked with interest from Manchester United but the Red Devils have so far failed to lock down a deal.
City could now strike as they look for a cheaper option to Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico.
Marseille's Caleta-Car rejects West Ham offer
Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car has rejected interest from West Ham, according to The Guardian.
The Hammers were hopeful of agreeing a deal with Marseille but the player himself isn't keen on the move.
David Moyes' side could now look at signing Arsenal's Calum Chambers or Watford's Craig Dawson on loan.
Man Utd closing in on double Uruguayan signing
Uruguay connection for Man Utd. Edinson Cavani deal is going to be completed on next hours after last details ready to be sorted about agents. 🔴🇺🇾#MUFC are also on the verge to sign Facundo Pellistri [2001, Penarol, special talent]. Fee around €10m, as per @SebasGiovanelli.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2020
Chelsea ready to fund Loftus-Cheek loan
Ruben Loftus-Cheek is poised for a loan move with Chelsea ready to cover over half of his wages, claims The Sun.
Southampton are currently showing the most interest in a possible deal, with West Ham also linked with a double swoop for Loftus-Cheek and Antonio Rudiger that would see Declan Rice move to Stamford Bridge.
Man Utd given Dembele discount by Barca
The Frenchman has been offered at a cut-price fee
Barcelona are willing to sell Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United for just £60 million (€66m/$77m), reports the Mirror.
Neither Barca or Dembele are interested in a loan move to Old Trafford with a permanent deal needed to make the transfer happen.
Dembele's asking price is significantly less than the £95m (€104m/$123m) Barca paid Borussia Dortmund for the attacker in 2017.
Despite the discount, it's unclear whether the Red Devils are prepared to spend so much on a player they've targeted as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.