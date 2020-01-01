Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aubameyang nearing new Arsenal deal

'Chelsea should sign Oblak'
Frank Lampard has “lost trust” in Kepa Arrizabalaga, says Frank Sinclair, with Chelsea being urged to address that issue by launching a raid on Atletico Madrid for Jan Oblak.
The Blues set a world record when they brought the shotstopper to Stamford Bridge two years ago but he has struggled to convince across his career in English football so far.
"I think if you want to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City, Chelsea need a goalkeeper of the same standard and certainly Jan Oblak would produce that," Sinclair stated.
Arsenal must act fast for Gabriel
Man Utd monitoring Meret
Manchester United are monitoring Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, claims the Daily Star.
The Red Devils have seen questions asked of David de Gea, Dean Henderson and Sergio Romero's future in another transfer window and want to ensure that they have alternatives in mind.
Man Utd to listen to offers for Lingard
Red Devils to offload England international
Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Jesse Lingard, reports The Guardian.
The England international has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford and may now be allowed to move on.
Leeds to follow through on Benrahma
Leeds United are hopeful that they may be able to pick up a cut-price deal for Said Benrahma after the Algeria international failed to earn promotion with Brentford, per The Telegraph.
The striker has been linked with the Whites before but Marcelo Bielsa's side are expected to follow through on their interest and pursue the striker, with him envisioned as a key cog in their attack.
The Yorkshire outfit took the Championship title last term despite finishing the campaign with just a few recognisable first-team forwards and are keen to bolster their goalscoring potential.
'Man Utd should go and get Mandzukic on a free’
Manchester United should be looking to “go and get Mario Mandzukic on a free”, says Owen Hargreaves, with the Red Devils still in the market for another goalscorer.
Hargreaves told BT Sport: "Maybe you go and get Mario Mandzukic on a free, a different type of centre-forward."
Celtic ask about Ulreich
Celtic have asked about the availability of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, according to Sport1.
The Scottish champions have already snapped up Vasilis Barkas, but remain in the market for another shot-stopper.
Chelsea draw up £65m Rice plan
Blues ready Hammers raid
Chelsea are readying a £65 million move for West Ham star Declan Rice, according to the Daily Star.
The Blues are eager to bring a familiar face back onto their books having previously allowed the England international to leave their academy system.
Barisic on Leeds' radar
Rangers and Croatia left-back Borna Barisic could make the short trip across the border from Scotland to England after attracting the eye of Leeds United, claims Football Insider.
The 27-year-old, who just missed out on his nation's squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia two years ago. has impressed at Ibrox and could head south to try his luck at another top-flight outfit.
Leeds remain hopeful that they may be able to keep the cornerstone of their Championship-winning defence, Brighton loanee Ben White, at the club despite major interest elsewhere.
Rennes enquire about Tomori loan deal
Rennes have registered an interest in signing Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on a season-long loan deal but the Blues remain cautious about accepting an offer.
Several sources have confirmed the discussions as the French club prepare for a Champions League campaign next season by making an approach for the 22-year-old.
Man Utd keen on Ake before City move
Manchester United were reportedly interested in former Bournemouth man Nathan Ake before he secured a move to Manchester City, per Sky Sports News.
The Red Devils set a world record fee for a defender when they signed Harry Maguire last year and were allegedly keen in bringing in Ake as a potential partner for the England international.
City instead however secured the Dutch international on a five-year deal this week.
Arzani links up with Utrecht
👀 𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝘄𝗵𝗼'𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲!— FC Utrecht (@fcutrecht) August 7, 2020
📝 Australisch international Daniel Arzani versterkt #fcutrecht!
👉 https://t.co/62B3AG3Ppw#arzani #transfer #voetbal pic.twitter.com/7mPSIhIyoF
Bayern boss hints at Premier League move for Thiago
Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has hinted that Thiago Alcantara could be on his way to the Premier League amid repeated speculation of a move to Liverpool.
Flick has told Sport1: "If he wants to try again in the Premier League now, I totally understand. But it would be a shame because Thiago gives our game that certain something."
Liverpool prep swap bid for Lewis
Liverpool are preparing to add Yasser Larouci as part of a future bid for Norwich City's Jamal Lewis after their first offer was turned down, says the Daily Mail.
The Reds were knocked back with a reported £10m ($13m) move for the left-back, with the Canaries valuing him at twice that.
Jurgen Klopp's side however still feel that they may be able to get their man and may use the 19-year-old as part compensation.
Diehl pens long-term Koln deal
𝐷𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝐷𝑖𝑒ℎ𝑙! 📝— 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) August 7, 2020
One of our brightest prospects, Justin #Diehl has signed a long-term deal until 2023 with #effzeh! 🔴⚪ https://t.co/fiv0VGnd7d
Arthur set for Barca termination talks
Arthur is expected to return to Barcelona this weekend to personally oversee the termination of his Barcelona contract, per Marca.
The Brazil international has refused to play for the Blaugrana in their Champions League finale this month and initially did not return to the club following at the close of the Liga season.
However, he will now return to Camp Nou to officially finish his stay there before he heads to Juventus.
Barcelona to make £14m bid for Garcia
Barcelona are set to make a €15 million (£14m/$18m) bid for Eric Garcia in the coming days after the defender turned down a contract extension with Manchester City.
The Catalan giants have made the 19-year-old their top target with his contract at the Etihad Stadium moving into its final year.
Willian close to agreeing Arsenal deal
Gunners set to land Brazilian forward
Arsenal are closing in on a three-year deal for Willian, reports Sky Sports.
The Brazil international forward is approaching the end of his contract at Chelsea and may be about to cross London as a free agent.
Kilmarnock sign ex-Hearts man Clevid
He's our soldier now 🛡— Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) August 6, 2020
Welcome to Killie, @DikamonaClevid
Tottenham eye up Wilson
Tottenham are keen on bringing Callum Wilson to the club and uniting a pair of England strikers up front, per the Daily Star.
Three Lions international Wilson suffered relegation with Bournemouth last month but is tipped to exit the club to continue his Premier League career.
Now, Jose Mourinho could add him to bolster his ranks in attack, according to reports.
Stoke seek to move Ince on
Stoke City are looking to offload Tom Ince as they prepare to reshuffle their squad ahead of next season, according to Football Insider.
The Potters are seeking to move the veteran Championship player on owing to his struggles in the final third.
Ince still has two years left on the deal he signed after arriving from Huddersfield in 2018.
Lazio offer private plane for Silva deal
Lazio are hopeful that David Silva will sign despite a lower salary than expected, with the Serie A club offering up a private jet as part of their deal for the veteran Manchester City man, claims Tuttosport.
Silva has been a cornerstone of the Blues' success in recent years but could move to Italy after finishing his stay in the north of England.
Lazio are hopeful of bringing his experience to the club too as they prepare for a Champions League campaign next term.
Leeds keen on Stuttgart's Gonzalez
Leeds United are confident they can beat off a host of major European rivals to the signing of Stuttgart striker Nicolas Gonzalez, per The Mirror.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites ended a 16-year exodus from the Premier League last month with the Championship title, but will need to spend smart if they are to survive in the top flight.
The 22-year-old is one particular target, but has no shortage of admirers with Borussia Dortmund, Inter, Milan, Roma, Lazio and Napoli all chasing his signature too.
Arsenal place Maitland-Niles on market
England youth star reportedly for sale
Arsenal have reportedly put Ainsley Maitland-Niles on the market as the club looks to generate cash to facilitate Mikel Arteta's transfer vision, claims The Sun.
The England youth international started the Gunners' FA Cup triumph over Chelsea only last week but could now be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal came under fire earlier this month as the club announced they were to axe 55 off-field jobs due to financial issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Palace enter Reed race against Fulham
25-year-old spent last term with Cottagers
Crystal Palace are poised to battle Fulham for the services of Southampton star Harrison Reed in the Premier League, per Football Insider.
The 25-year-old spent last term on loan with the Cottagers, helping them seal a Premier League return, and Scott Parker's side have been keen to bring him to the club on a full-time basis.
But now Roy Hodgson's team are entering the race for Reed as they look to pick up their own transfer plans for another top-flight campaign.
Wanderers set to lose Duke
Western Sydney Wanderers captain Mitch Duke is poised to leave the club at season's end, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.
The Aussie attacker is coming off contract and has received a lucrative offer from a side in the Saudi Arabian Professional League.
Heracles sign Torre
Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo have signed American attacker Luca de la Torre, the club has confirmed.
The 22-year-old arrives on a free transfer from Fulham and has signed an initial two-year deal.
Man Utd open to Lingard sale
Manchester United will listen to offers for Jesse Lingard this summer, claims The Guardian.
Contracted until 2021 but with the option of an extra year, Lingard has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and the club are prepared to cash in now if the right offer is made.
Lazio chasing Fenerbache's Muriqi
Lazio have made an offer of €18 million (£16m/$21m) for Fenerbache striker Vedat Muriqi, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.
The 26-year-old scored 17 goals this season in Turkey with Lazio eager to bolster their attack after securing Champions League football.
Rennes targeting Chelsea's Tomori
Rayo Vallecano appoint Iraola
Andoni Iraola has been named as Rayo Vallecano's new manager.
Vallecano finished eighth in Segunda Division this season with Iraola arriving after stints with AEK Larnaca and Mirandes.
Everton planning Dalot swoop
Everton are hoping to sign Manchester United defender Diego Dalot for just £10 million ($13m), reports the Mirror.
The Red Devils paid nearly double that for the full-back in 2018 but he has struggled to secure regular minutes at Old Trafford with the Toffees now hoping to land a bargain.
Leeds wants Liverpool's Wilson
Liverpool winger Harry Wilson has emerged as a target for Leeds United, according to The Sun.
Wilson spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and is contracted at Anfield until 2023.
Leeds, however, are contemplating a £15 million ($19m) offer with Aston Villa and Newcastle also circling.
Tottenham finalise Hojbjerg deal
The Denmark international is on the move
Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is set to join Tottenham as soon as next week, claims The Athletic.
Spurs will pay £19 million ($25m) for the 25-year-old, who will join on a five-year deal once he completes a medical.
Hojbjerg joined the Saints from Bayern Munich in 2016.
Whelan free to leave Watford
Watford have decided against handing young Watford midfielder Callum Whelan a new contract, according to the Watford Observer.
The former Manchester United academy product had featured for the first-team in the FA Cup this season but is now free to leave the club.
Bournemouth turn down Ramsdale offer
Sheffield United's £12 million (€13m/$15m) offer for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been rejected by Bournemouth, reports the Daily Mail.
Ramsdale is contracted to the Cherries until 2024 and they are in no rush to sell another player after the departure of Nathan Ake to Manchester City.