Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Van Dijk rejects PSG to sign record-breaking Liverpool deal

Velez Sarsfield manager Pablo Cavallero has revealed have enquired about the club's teenage star Thiago Almada.

The 19-year-old midfielder made his debut for Velez last season and is now approaching 50 first-team appearances for the Buenos Aires club.

While contracted to Velez until 2023, interest in the young Argentine has been growing with and just some of the clubs linked.

Read more here!