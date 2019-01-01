Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea demand £112m for Hazard

have been linked with an £80m (€91m/$102m) swoop for Bournemouth pair David Brooks and Callum Wilson, according to The Sun.

Brooks - who will turn 22 in the summer - has burst onto the scene and shows real promise, while Wilson has recorded the most impressive numbers of his career, managing 14 goals and 10 assists in 30 Premier League games.

Spurs, who did not make a single senior signing across the last two windows, are finally ready to boost their squad this time around.