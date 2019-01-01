Manchester United have made a loan offer for Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale.

The Red Devils are widely reported to be interested in bring in the Welshman to Old Trafford, but are unwilling to pay the huge transfer fee and wages required to secure his signature.

Therefore, according to the Mirror, United are prepared to take Bale on loan for the 2019/20 season, with the possibility of extending it by another year.

If concluded, such a deal would also free up some addition cash for Real to make signings this window.