Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal reverse course on Xhaka

The Gunners are now strongly considering a new contract offer for the midfielder

Arsenal have reversed course on Granit Xhaka and could now propose a contract extension for the midfielder despite an offer from Roma on the table, reports The Athletic.

Xhaka had been widely assumed to be exiting the club this summer amid a perceived downturn under Mikel Arteta in 2020-21, but his strong effort at Euro 2020 seems to have been a turning point in the Gunners' thinking, as they've now come to regard him as important piece for the approaching season.