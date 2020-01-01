Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to miss out on Camavinga

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

2020-06-30T22:59:49Z

Rennes' technical director said they are prepared to reject bids of up to €80 million

Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice says they will look to reject any bids that come in for in-demand wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga.

The 17-year-old is a reported target for Real Madrid, but Maurice told RMC Sport: "For me it is clear, this player must be part of the project for the coming season. We want to continue with this player.

"It is important for him that he continues with Stade Rennais. He's a very good boy, a great player. These are discussions we will have together. For our part, we have no intention of letting him go."

Maurice warned that even if Real offered €80 million (£72.5m/$90m), "there is no discussion for Camavinga".

Arsenal ready to use Guendouzi in swap deals

2020-06-30T22:29:40Z

The midfielder looks poised for an Emirates exit

Matteo Guendouzi is set to be used as a transfer bargaining chip by Arsenal, reports the Daily Mail

The Frenchman has fallen out with the Gunners in recent weeks and the club are now exploring the possibility of using him to facilitate a potential swap deal. 

 

Mkhitaryan to remain at Roma for another season

2020-06-30T22:00:34Z

Roma have announced that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will remain with the club, with the Serie A side confirming that the midfielder will stay on for the rest of the season.

In addition, Roma announced that a preliminary agreement has also been reached for Mkhitaryan to remain with the Italian club for the 2020-21 season.

The Armenia international joined Roma on a season-long loan from Arsenal in September, making 19 appearances while scoring six goals for the Serie A side so far.

