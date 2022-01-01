Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City reject PSG's £70m Bernardo offer

Newcastle target Gallagher loan deal
Newcastle are targeting a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher - according to The Telegraph.
The 22-year-old shone on loan at Crystal Palace last season but is struggling to fight his way into Thomas Tuchel's plans at Stamford Bridge at the start of the 2022-23 campaign.
Gallagher could have the option to join Eddie Howe's ranks at Newcastle, but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will let him leave on a temporary basis again.
Pavard rejects Man Utd (L'Equipe)
Bayern Munich full-back Benjamin Pavard has rejected a transfer to Manchester United - according to L'Equipe.
United submitted a formal bid for the 26-year-old but he has made it clear that he wants to remain at Allianz Arena.
Pavard has also been linked with Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Juventus this summer.
Sociedad join Cavani race
Real Sociedad have entered the race to sign former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani - according to COPE.
The 35-year-old is being eyed as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, who is on the verge of completing a big-money move to Newcastle.
Cavani is also a target for Valencia, but Sociedad are poised to steal in and hijack a deal at the last minute.
Athletic Club defender Martinez wants to join Barca
Athletic Club defender Inigo Martinez wants to join Barcelona - according to SPORT.
The Blaugrana have seen a €20 million bid for the 31-year-old rejected, but he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with the club in January.
Martinez has been stalling on talks over a new contract with Athletic Club because he is determined seal a move to Barca.
Aurier agrees Nottingham Forest move
Serge Aurier has agreed on a move to Nottingham Forest - according to Foot Mercato.
The 29-year-old left Villarreal at the end of the 2021-22 season and is now set to head to the City Ground on a free transfer.
Aurier, who previously played in the Premier League at Tottenham, is due to have a medical at Forest before the deal is made official.
PSG's Diallo turns down Milan move
Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Abdou Diallo has rejected a move to Milan - according to L'Equipe.
The Rossoneri were eager to bring the 26-year-old to San Siro but he wasn't convinced by the project on offer.
Diallo only made 12 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG last season.
Man City reject £70m Bernardo offer from PSG (The Times)
Manchester City have rejected a £70 million offer for Bernardo Silva from Paris Saint-Germain - according to The Times.
PSG think Pep Guardiola has blocked the move because the Portuguese star is capable of helping them end their wait for a maiden Champions League title.
Silva appears to be open to a transfer after rejecting a new contract at City which would have seen him pocket a salary on the same level as top earner Kevin De Bruyne.