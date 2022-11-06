LiveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool join Barcelona, Real Madrid & Juventus in race to sign Moukoko

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world.

Summary

    Pau Torres could follow Emery to Villa Park

    Villarreal defender Pau Torres could follow his former boss Unai Emery and join Aston Villa, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

    The Spaniard is contracted at the LaLiga side until June 2024, which includes a release clause of £52 million. Jones believes Emery would not hesitate to bring Torres to Villa Park, stating: "If he is truly up to it, then Emery will know that and he’ll go and sign him. There’s no-one else currently managing in the Premier League who will have as much confidence as Emery in him if that’s going to happen".

    De Ketelaere to stay at Milan amid Newcastle interest

    Charles De Ketelaere's struggles for form since moving to Milan in the summer prompted interest from Newcastle, however transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has since rubbished these rumours.

    "I’m aware there’s already some speculation about the future of Charles De Ketelaere, who only joined AC Milan from Club Brugge in the summer,” he said in his CaughtOffside column. "All the links I’m seeing are not true because he will stay at AC Milan and they trust him as top player for the future after investing almost €35m on him."

    Spurs could cash in on Doherty in January

    Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge claims Tottenham could look to sell full-back Matt Doherty in the January window, as the Republic of Ireland international has struggled for consistent minutes since his knee injury in April.

    Bridge told GiveMeSport: “I think if there was an interest in Doherty in January, they might pursue that as well. But it’s a sad one with him because last season before his injury against Aston Villa, he was outstanding, absolutely outstanding.”

    Liverpool join Barca, Real Madrid & Juve in race to sign Moukoko (Sport)

    Liverpool have joined Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus in the race for the signature of Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko, reports Spanish outlet SPORT.

    The 17-year-old has adapted well in the absence of Erling Haaland, with six goals and four assists so far in the Bundesliga in 2022-23. Moukoko's deal with Dortmund runs until June 2023, which is when many clubs will be hoping to sign him on a free transfer.

    Newcastle could swoop for Carrasco in January (Football Transfer Tavern)

    Newcastle United could be interested in bringing in Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco in January, according to report from Football Transfer Tavern.

    Carrasco was linked with a move to the Magpies in August but the transfer failed to materialise. Newcastle are said to be still 'very interested' in signing the Belgian, who has made 236 appearances for the Spanish giants.