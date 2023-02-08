liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal lodge Locatelli bid

Manuel Locatelli JuventusGetty Images
    Chelsea and LAFC agree Aubameyang transfer

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang frustrated Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images

    Chelsea and Los Angeles FC have reached an agreement over the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this month, according to a report from French outlet 10 Sport.

    The Gabon international was left out of Chelsea's Champions League squad amid a series of new arrivals, and he now appears to be frozen out of the team altogether.

    While some reports suggest that the Blues' are willing to pay the 33-year-old's entire salary to be able to offload him, what now appears certain is that he will no longer be a Chelsea player.

    The French outlet reports that his announcement is only a matter of time, putting an end to a dire spell in west London in which Aubameyang has scored just three goals in 17 appearances for the Blues.

    Arsenal lodge Locatelli bid (Calciomercato)

    Manuel Locatelli JuventusGetty Images

    Arsenal have already lodged a bid for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli to join in the summer, reports Italian outlet Calciomercato, in the hope they can land the 25-year-old before other potential suitors come in.

    Juve signed the Italian midfielder on a two-year loan from Sassuolo back in 2021 with the option to bring him in permanently for around £32 million ($38.6m) this summer.

    However, given the club's turmoil off the pitch, they may decide to immediately offload the player, with Mikel Arteta keen to bolster his midfield options alongside Jorginho after losing out on Brighton's Moises Caicedo in January.

    Chelsea to move for Vlahovic in the summer

    Juventus Salernitana VlahovicGetty

    Chelsea could be plotting a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the summer, who is wanted by a host of European clubs, as CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs claims the move is one to look out for.

    In terms of incomings, I think that they still may want more of a traditional old-fashioned striker. Dusan Vlahovic is one to watch," Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

    The Serbia international only joined the Vecchia Signora a year ago after rejecting the chance to join Arsenal, but Juve's recent controversies off the pitch could cause a mass exodus of players, with Vlahovic thought to be one of them.

    Lewis Hall in talks to extend Chelsea contract

    Lewis Hall Chelsea 2022-23Getty

    Football Insider reports that Chelsea are in advanced talks with academy graduate Lewis Hall over a new contract.

    The 18-year-old has largely played at left-back for Graham Potter in 2022-23, making seven appearances for the first team already this season, although is also comfortable playing in midfield.

    It is thought that the Blues are prepared to reward Hall for his recent progress as he looks to set to become the latest success story from Chelsea's academy, with the club keen to tie him down to a long-term deal.

    Iraola commits to Rayo amid Leeds interest

    Andoni Iraola Rayo VallecanoGetty Images

    Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola has committed his future to the club after Leeds United had targeted him to become Jesse Marsch's replacement following the American's sacking on Monday.

    That's according to multiple reports from Spanish media and Sport Witness. It is thought that the manager has turned down the opportunity to take charge of the Whites for the remainder of this campaign and beyond.

    The news will be a blow to Leeds who also lost out on prime target Carlos Corberan, who signed a new contract with West Brom on Tuesday.