Chelsea and Los Angeles FC have reached an agreement over the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this month, according to a report from French outlet 10 Sport.

The Gabon international was left out of Chelsea's Champions League squad amid a series of new arrivals, and he now appears to be frozen out of the team altogether.

While some reports suggest that the Blues' are willing to pay the 33-year-old's entire salary to be able to offload him, what now appears certain is that he will no longer be a Chelsea player.

The French outlet reports that his announcement is only a matter of time, putting an end to a dire spell in west London in which Aubameyang has scored just three goals in 17 appearances for the Blues.