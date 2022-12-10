liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham join Inter & Atletico in race to sign Argentina star Mac Allister

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world.

Alexis Mac Allister Argentina 2022Getty Images
    Man Utd & Atletico interested in Luis Enrique (Sport)

    After his sacking as Spain coach in the wake of their failure at the World Cup, Luis Enrique is on the lookout for a new job.

    Sport says there are two main candidates who could lure him back to club football - Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

    The Spanish side failed to progress in the Champions League and have fallen out of the title race in La Liga under Diego Simeone, which could prompt the club to make a change in coach.

    United, meanwhile, see him as an option to step in should things not work out under current boss Erik ten Hag.

    Spurs join Inter & Atletico in race to sign Mac Allister (Fichajes)

    Alexis Mac Allister Argentina Polonia Qatar 2022 Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    Alexis Mac Allister has been ever-present in Argentina's journey to the World Cup semi-finals.

    The Brighton player's performances have caught the attention of some top teams in Europe and Fichajes reports that Tottenham, Juventus, Inter and Atletico Madrid are all candidates to sign him.

    Newcastle top candidates to sign PSG target Skriniar

    Newcastle have a good chance of signing Milan Skriniar from Inter, CalcioMercatoWeb reports.

    The Slovakia international is yet to sign a new contract and could leave for free at the end of the season.

    The Magpies have made him one of their top targets and could lure him to England, but they will have to qualify for the Champions League if they want to sign him, while Paris Saint-Germain are also in contention to get him.

    Hazard tempted by MLS move

    Eden Hazard Belgium 2022Getty Images

    Eden Hazard could end up moving to MLS after his time at Real Madrid comes to an end.

    The Belgium star's Madrid career has not gone according to plan and he could end up leaving in the near future, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that he is tempted by the prospect of playing in the United States.

    Barca hit snag with Balde contract renewal

    Barcelona are asking for patience from Alejandro Balde as they look to tie him down to a new contract.

    Sport reports the two parties are close to an agreement over a deal that will run until 2027, but his new salary will see them go over the limit they can spend on wages and they will have to work around the issue before they can register the new deal.