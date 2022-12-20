liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG push for Messi contract extension after World Cup win

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world.

Lionel-Messi(C)Getty Images
    Barca closing in on Kante signing

    N'Golo KanteGetty

    Barcelona are close to reaching a pre-agreement with Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, according to Sport.

    The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season and the Catalan side are eager to bring him to Camp Nou.

    Inter make contact with Roma defender Smalling

    Inter have made contact with Chris Smalling's agents over a possible move to San Siro, Calciomercato reports.

    The defender can leave Roma at the end of the season when his contract expires and both the Nerazzurri and Juventus are interested in signing him.

    Chelsea make approach for Man Utd rising star Garnacho (Si Phillips)

    Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United 2022-23Getty

    Chelsea have approached Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, according to journalist Si Phillips.

    The 18-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and it seems the Blues want to lure him away from Old Trafford and to Stamford Bridge over the summer.

    Benfica plot January move for Chelsea & Liverpool target Duran

    Benfica hope to beat Chelsea and Liverpool to the signing of Chicago Fire forward Jhon Duran, Record reports.

    The 19-year-old has caught the attention of several top teams, including Premier League sides, but the Portuguese giants hope to snap him up with a move next month.

    PSG push for Messi contract extension after World Cup win (Sport)

    messi (C)Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain are ready to tie Lionel Messi to a new contract in the wake of his World Cup success with Argentina.

    Messi's current deal expires at the end of the season but Sport reports PSG will soon make an offer to extend his stay, giving him a one-year contract with an option for another season.