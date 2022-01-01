Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd confident of landing Antony

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Antony Ajax 2022-23
Getty Images

Tottenham offer Harry Winks to Roma

2022-08-24T22:54:57.967Z

Tottenham have offered midfielder Harry Winks to Serie A side Roma, according to the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old is out of favour in north London and could head to Italy on a season-long loan.

Man City play down Bernardo rumors

2022-08-24T22:52:31.804Z

Man City CEO Ferran Soriano has played down rumors that Bernardo Silva will leave the club this summer.

"There are no discussions or talks for Bernardo Silva. There’s no Bernardo case," he told TV3.

Man Utd make loan offer for Dubravka

2022-08-24T22:50:19.350Z

Manchester United have made an offer to Newcastle to take goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils have not yet reached an agreement but are hoping to bring in another stopper to provide competition for first choice David de Gea.

Mauro Icardi agrees Galatasaray loan

2022-08-24T22:48:20.324Z

Mauro Icardi has agreed to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Turkish side Galatasaray on loan for the 2022-23 season, according to L'Equipe.

The two clubs are still negotiating the deal and deciding whether to include a purchase option in the transfer.

Mauro Icardi PSG 2022-23
Getty

Ainsley Maitland-Niles wanted by Southampton

2022-08-24T22:45:24.080Z

Southampton are "pushing" to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal on loan for the rest of the season, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The two clubs are in talks but Southampton face competition from two other clubs for the youngster's signature.

Man Utd confident of landing Antony (The Athletic)

2022-08-24T22:42:45.554Z

Manchester United are confident of signing Antony from Ajax before the transfer window closes, according to The Athletic.

The two sides have discussed a fee, thought to be around €94m, but Ajax want €100m for the attacker.

Antony Ajax 2022-23
Getty Images