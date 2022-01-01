Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leicester set £70m price for Chelsea target Fofana

Timbers near deal for Colombian youth international
The Portland Timbers are set to sign Colombian youth international Juan David Mosquera, according to MLSSoccer.com.
The 19-year-old right back has made 59 appearances for Medellin, but will now head to MLS for a $1.9 million fee.
Villarreal attempted to highjack the deal late, but Mosquera will be headed to Portland to continue his career.
Leicester set £70m price for Chelsea target Fofana
Leicester have set an asking price of at least £70m for defender Wesley Fofana, reports CBS Sports.
Fofana has been linked with Chelsea, but Brenden Rodgers has no interest in losing him.
No club has officially approached Leicester to sign the defender, who signed a long-term contract in March.
Oscar pushes for Flamengo move
Negotiations between Flamengo and Shanghai SIPG for Oscar are ongoing since July 15. Work in progress. Talks between all parties, trying to find a way. 🚨⏳🇧🇷 #Flamengo— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2022
…and despite many denials, Oscar is still pushing to join Flamengo. ⤵️ https://t.co/rv34WzRyVB
Charlotte's pursuit of Busio falls short
Multiple sources told @samstejskal and me that expansion side Charlotte FC made a run at bringing Busio in on loan, but ultimately the Greensboro, N.C. native opted to stay at Venezia and, per Tom's reporting here, looks primed to ink an extension with the Italian side. https://t.co/4VY7X2eUHD— Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) July 26, 2022
Who is Gianluca Scamacca? West Ham's new £35.5m arrival
West Ham have beaten PSG to the signing of Gianluca Scamacca, but who is the new £35.5m signing?
GOAL breaks down how the 23-year-old Italian international earned his move to London.