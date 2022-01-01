Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona close to Alonso signing

Bayern Munich eye Florian Wirtz
Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign German winger Florian Wirtz, according to Fichajes.
The 19-year-old has been a subject of interest for several top European clubs and reportedly, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keen on signing the youngster.
Onana close to join Everton
Amadou Onana is in England to undergo medical tests in the morning as new Everton player. Full agreement reached with Lille for €36m fee plus €4m add-ons and 20% sell-on clause. 🔵🩺 #EFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2022
Next step: closing on Gana Gueye deal with PSG, it's considered matter of time.
Juventus reach agreement with Kostic
Juventus have reached an agreement with Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic over personal terms according to Sky Sport Italia.
But there is still 'some distance' between the two clubs, with the Bundesliga side holding out for €18 million and Juventus looking to spend around €10 million.
Barcelona close to Alonso deal
Barcelona, bizarrely, appear to be closing in on yet another deal...
Barcelona are closing on Marcos Alonso deal! Barça and Chelsea are finalising the agreement, working on the last details in order to get deal completed very soon. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2022
Been told final fee will be less than €10m. Personal terms already agreed three months ago. pic.twitter.com/e7YGDcTD8H
Napoli agree terms with Raspadori
Napoli have agreed personal terms with Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori, report Calciomercato.
The 22-year-old has accepted a contract offer worth €2.5 million per year until 2027, but the two clubs have yet to agree on a fee.
Sassuolo want €40 million for Raspadori, while Napoli are determined to pay no more than €30 million.
LA Galaxy want Sergi Roberto
LA Galaxy are not content with the signing of one Barcelona player, according to AS.
The MLS side, having signed midfielder Riqui Puig, now reportedly want to add Sergio Roberto to their squad.
The versatile full-back is believed to be surplus to requirements at Barcelona this season, and relations are good between the Catalan club and LA Galaxy.
Mender Garcia joins Minnesota United
Minnesota United have signed Colombian forward Mender Garcia.
The 24-year-old joins on a one-and-a-half-year contract having scored 22 goals in 112 appearances for Colombian top-flight side Once Caldas.
#MNUFC has signed Ménder García via transfer from Once Caldas of the Colombian First Division, as a restricted Designated Player, on a one and half-year contract, with two club options.— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) August 5, 2022
