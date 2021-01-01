Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea plot £84m Chiesa swoop

Oleksandr Zinchenko has emerged on Newcastle's transfer radar - according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies are weighing up a January loan move for the 24-year-old, who has only played 56 minutes of Premier League football for City so far this season.

Zinchenko has slipped behind Joao Cancelo in the squad pecking order, and Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could look to bring him in to boost his side's chances of avoiding relegation.