Transfer news and rumours LIVE: AC Milan agree deal to sign Barcelona's Dest

AC Milan agree loan deal for Sergino Dest (Di Marzio)
Sergino Dest has been linked with a host of top European clubs this summer but has now found a new club, for this season at least.
Di Marzio has reported that a full agreement has been reached between Barcelona and AC Milan for the signing of the USMNT right-back. He will move on loan for the duration of this season and the Italian champions are likely to have the option to purchase him permanently at the conclusion of the loan.
Ajax confirm Ocampos arrival
Ajax have moved fast to replace Antony with the signing of Lucas Ocampos from Sevilla.
There were late doubts over whether the move would happen but it has now been confirmed by the Dutch champions. The fee is believed to be in the region of €20m.
Chelsea make €50m bid for Edson Alvarez (Telegraaf)
Despite signing Wesley Fofana yesterday, Thomas Tuchel is clearly keen for further defensive reinforcements in the dying embers of the transfer window.
As per Mike Verweij of the Telegraaf, Chelsea have launched a €50m bid for Ajax's Edson Alvarez who can play at centre-back or as a defensive midfielder.
Fulham submit Ben Brereton Diaz offer
Ben Brereton Diaz has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation this summer and could leave Blackburn on the final day of the transfer window.
Fulham may well prise the Chile international away from Ewood Park as, according toThe Athletic, they have submitted a late bid. The amount has not been disclosed.
Bernardo Silva confirms he will not be leaving Manchester City
Bernardo Silva's future at Manchester City has been in doubt for much of the summer but he has confirmed he won't be going anywhere on Deadline Day.
Speaking to RAC1 after Pep Guardiola's side beat Nottingham Forest 6-0, the Portuguese star said: "I am staying at Manchester City. I haven’t received any offers, and the decision has been made."