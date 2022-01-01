Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham land €20m Udogie

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Updated
Udogie
Tottenham land €20m Udogie (Romano)

2022-08-08T23:27:02.341Z

Monaco eyeing Eric Bailly after Sarr agreement

2022-08-08T23:13:07.876Z

Monaco are making significant moves to strengthen their defensive ranks this summer.

Having already agreed a deal to take Chelsea's Malang Sarr on loan, they are now eyeing a potential move for Eric Bailly, as per GFFN.

Coady "over the moon" to seal Everton switch

2022-08-08T23:10:10.485Z

Conor Coady has admitted that he can't wait to get started at Everton after agreeing a season-long loan from Wolves.

“It’s incredible to join Everton,” Coady told evertontv. “As soon as I heard the interest, from the manager but also the Football Club itself, I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I’m over the moon to join."

Fiorentina ready to enter Lo Celso transfer battle

2022-08-08T23:02:32.671Z

Fiorentina are prepared to battle Villarreal in the race for the permanent signing of Giovani Lo Celso, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Tottenham midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with the La Liga side but their Serie A counterparts believe they are in a position to agree a deal.

Pique set to agree pay-cut to help Barca's registration problems

2022-08-08T22:59:35.635Z

Bologna boss expects Arnautovic to snub Man Utd interest

2022-08-08T22:57:23.639Z