Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve to renew Pogba talks

Federico Bernardeschi is set to become the latest Juventus stalwart to exit the club this summer, following on the heels of Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala in calling time on their career in Turin.

The 28-year-old, who joined the club from Fiorentina in 2017, has enjoyed prolific success at both domesitc and international level since his arrival five years ago, winning three Serie A titles with the Bianconeri and Euro 2020 with the Italy national team.

But now his future will take him elsewhere than Allianz Stadium after failing to come to an agreement over his contract, and will depart as a free agent on June 30.

