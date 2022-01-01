Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neves wants Barcelona over Man Utd & Arsenal

Neves chooses Barcelona over Man Utd & Arsenal (Sport)
Portuguese star could leave Wolves with two years left on contract
Wolves star Ruben Neves has made joining Barcelona his top priority for the summer, according to Sport.
Neves looks set to look for a move away from Wolves this summer despite having two years left on his contract.
Manchester United and Arsenal are after him, but Camp Nou is his preferred destination, though they will have to pay around £100 million to sign him.
Lazio will sell Milinkovic-Savic but not for less than €80m (Sky Sport)
Midfielder a target of Man Utd and PSG
Lazio have accepted that they will have to sell Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.
The club must raise funds to strengthen in other areas and he is the only player they can make big money off of.
But Sky Sport in Italy reports that the club will not accept a bid of less than €80 million for the Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain target.
Tottenham and Leeds in race to sign Derby's Ebiowei
Tottenham and Leeds are among the teams considering a summer move for Derby teenager Malcolm Ebiowei.
The Sun reports the Premier League sides have been keeping track of the 18-year-old striker, who has made 18 Championship appearances this season.
Championship winners Fulham are also in contention to land him.
Chicago Fire to sign Mueller from Hibs
Chicago Fire is bringing Schaumburg, Ill.-native Chris Mueller home from Hibs, per sources.— Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) May 2, 2022
Orlando City will receive GAM and other assets for Mueller's MLS rights.
Verbal agreement in place, paperwork to be finished, but Mueller could be available to play this weekend. #cf97 pic.twitter.com/8RHrZYiu0R
Barca struggling with Puig conundrum
Barcelona are having a hard time figuring out how to deal with Riqui Puig.
The club want to sell the youth academy product to make room for new signings, but Sport says they have been unable to find a club willing to buy him.
Only two or three teams are interested and none of them are willing to meet his salary demands.
Meanwhile, Puig is determined to stay and fight for his place at Barcelona, so is not looking to take a step down.