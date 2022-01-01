Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal in talks to sign Hazard from Real Madrid

Lazio plot Romagnoli bid
Lazio hope to lure Alessio Romagnoli to Rome this summer.
La Gazzetta dello Sport says Maurizio Sarri’s team have made the centre-back one of their top targets and could snap him up on a free transfer as his contract at AC Milan expires this summer.
Dortmund & Newcastle target Merino
Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle are keeping their eyes on Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino, according to Fichajes.
Liverpool were previously linked to the midfielder and Dortmund believe he would be a good replacement for Jude Bellingham, should he be lured away from the club in the near future.
Arsenal in talks to sign Hazard from Real Madrid (Foot Mercato)
Winger set to find new home
Arsenal have had talks with Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard over a possible summer transfer.
The Belgium international is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and Foot Mercato reports the Gunners hope to get him on loan for a season.
Newcastle to challenge Man Utd to Phillips
Newcastle hope to challenge Manchester United to the signing of Kalvin Phillips, i news reports.
The midfielder has become one of the Red Devils top targets for the summer, according to reports, but Newcastle hope a big offer can bring him to St James' Park.
Leeds, however, are preparing to offer him a new deal in a bid to keep him for the time being.
Aberdeen to terminate Emmanuel-Thomas contract
Aberdeen are set to terminate the contract of forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, according to Press and Journal.
The former Arsenal striker joined the club in May last year and signed a two-year deal but he has been disappointing and the club are prepared to let him leave.