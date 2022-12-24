Former USMNT star Eric Wynalda claims to have been made aware of admiring glances in the direction of USMNT and Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah from Liverpool.
liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Aston Villa want Emi Martinez out as soon as possible
Getty Images
Summary
- -
Musah told Liverpool would be ‘great move’Getty Images
- -
Fiorentina and Napoli track Shpendi
Fiorentina and Napoli are tracking Stiven Shpendi of Cesena, each viewing the 19-year-old forward as a possible long-term developmental project, according to Nicolo Schira.
Both clubs have impressed in identifying talented young forwards in recent years.
- -
Closing time for Chelsea's Fofana deal
- -
Newcastle not after Memphis Depay
- -
Aston Villa want Emi Martinez out as soon as possible (Fichajes)Getty
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery was already souring on goalkeeper Emi Martinez before the World Cup, and his antics after Argentina's victory have led the coach to seek a sale of the player as soon as possible, claims Fichajes.
If the club do offload Martinez now, they could likely do so at a high value despite his controversial attitude considering his recent international form.