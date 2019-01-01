Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to 'announce most important signing in years'

Villa and Brighton interested in Dack
Aston Villa and Brighton are both after Blackburn forward Bradley Dack, reports The Sun.
Dack scored 15 league goals for Blackburn last term, and has two years remaining on his current contract.
But the 25-year-old appears unwilling to discuss a new deal with Rovers, meaning the club may have to cash in on him sooner rather than later.
Buffon likely to retire
Gianluigi Buffon is likely to retire after his PSG departure was confirmed on Wednesday, according to Calciomercato.
The 41-year-old has had offers from China and MLS, but has thus far rejected them as he is believed to prefer a move back to Italy.
Buffon would likely be looking to join a club in a non-playing capacity, but a return to Parma, his first club, as a player can't be ruled out.
Coventry City sign ex-Chelsea defender Dabo
Coventry City have announced the signing of defender Fankaty Dabo from Chelsea.
The 23-year-old did not make a senior appearance with the Blues, spending the last few seasons on loan in the Netherlands.
TRANSFER: Coventry City agree to sign Defender Fankaty Dabo! ✍️— Coventry City (@Coventry_City) June 5, 2019
More ➡️ https://t.co/SN4kb2xlu9 #PUSB pic.twitter.com/qvSr6BVuBa
“We’re delighted to welcome Fankie to the club," Coventry manager Mark Robins said.
"He is a defender with a lot of the qualities which we need in the team as we push on next season, and will be a great addition to the squad."
Aston Villa and Norwich chasing Opare
Aston Villa and Norwich are both chasing Antwerp right-back Daniel Opare, according to The Sun.
Both clubs are looking to strengthen ahead of their return to the Premier League, and view the 28-year-old as a bargian option to bolster their defence.
Opare could be available for as little as £500,000 as he enters the final year of his contract with the Belgian side.
Juventus set to complete €15m Demiral signing
Juventus have sealed the signing of Sassuolo defender Merih Demiral, Goal can confirm.
The 21-year-old joins for a €15 million (£13m/$17m) fee and will sign a five-year deal with the Bianconeri.
Atletico Madrid showed late interest in the Turkey international, but the Serie A champions were able to keep him in Italy.
Giroud was annoyed by Higuain signing
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has admitted that Maurizio Sarri's decision to sign Gonzalo Higuain was "annoying" to him.
The France striker did well last term in limited appearances, saving his best for the team's victorious run through the Europa League.
With Higuain's future at the club up in the air, Giroud is feeling optimistic about his chances for more playing time in 2019-20.
Gundogan hints at Sane City stay
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has suggested Leroy Sane could stay at the club beyond the current transfer window, depsite being linked with a big-money move to Bayern Munich.
In a report in Kicker, Gundogan is quoted as saying: “He (Sane) does not give me the impression he really wants to leave … and the club doesn’t want to give him away.”
Gundogan was speaking to reporters ahead of Germany's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.
Blow for Premier League pair as Umtiti rules out leaving Barcelona
Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has told club officials he has no intention of leaving this summer, reports Marca.
Despite struggling for form and fitness during the 2018-19 campaign, the France international has indicated he has no intention of leaving the La Liga champions - news that will come as a blow to potential suitors Arsenal and Manchester United.
Umtiti joined Barca from Lyon for £25m in 2016, and would find himself even further away from a first-team place should Matthijs de Ligt arrive from Ajax.
Chelsea's transfer ban complicating potential Zouma move
Everton are keen to turn Kurt Zouma's loan from Chelsea into a permanent deal, but could see their plans foiled thanks to the Blues' transfer ban according to the Liverpool Echo.
Toffees boss Marco Silva will re-evaluate his defensive options this summer after the club released Phil Jagielka earlier this week, but could turn to other targets should Zouma be required at Stamford Bridge next season.
Haller linked with Man United switch if Lukaku leaves
Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller, according to ESPN.
Sources suggest Reds boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will make a move for the 24-year-old Frenchman if Romelu Lukaku joins Inter Milan.
Newcastle and Wolves set to miss out as Fenerbache make Rondon move
Fenerbache have reportedly entered the race to sign West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon - a development that could spell bad news for Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Both the Magpies and Wolves are keen to sign the Venezuelan after the 29-year-old enjoyed a fruitful season-long loan with Newcastle that saw him net 11 times in the Premier League.
However, according to Turkish news outlet Ajansspor, Fenerbache officials have made contact with the player's agent in an attempt to secure his signature.
Sarri's Juventus move delayed due to money row
Maurizio Sarri's move to Juventus is being stalled by Chelsea's demand for compensation, according to ESPN FC.
Juve are ready to hand the reigns to the Italian, who is set to depart Chelsea after just one season as the club's manager and return to Italy.
But Chelsea are looking for a fee of £5 million from the Serie A champions, who thus far have been unwilling to pay that amount.
Villa sign Jota from Birmingham City
Aston Villa have announced the signing of winger Jota from Birmingham City.
We are delighted to announce the signing of @KingJota on a two-year deal! ✍️— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 5, 2019
Full details 👉 https://t.co/yJLsbzPbk5#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/581uMBlYFo
The Spaniard signs a two-year deal with the Premier League side, joining after two seasons with Villa's rivals Birmingham.
“I worked with Jota at Brentford. He’s a superb, talented player and Birmingham signed him as their record transfer," Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said.
Inter looking to move for City teenage star
Inter are eyeing a move for Manchester City midfielder Taylor Richards, according to The Sun.
The 18-year-old has starred for City's U-23 side for the past two years, leading to opportunities to train with the first team.
But Richards could opt to leave in search of first-team opportunities, with Monaco also interested in his signature.
Celtic eye move for Jagielka
Celtic are looking to sign veteran centre-back Phil Jagielka following his Everton release, reports The Sun.
The 36-year-old has left Everton after 12 seasons, having seen his role diminished in his final campaign at Goodison Park.
But Jagielka is not ready to retire just yet, and the Scottish champions are ready to give him a chance to extend his career.
Inter target Barella admits he could leave Cagliari
Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella has admitted that he could be on the move this summer.
The 22-year-old has emerged as one of Serie A's top young midfielders, leading to transfer interest from clubs in Italy and England.
At the moment though, Inter appear to be in pole position to land the Italy international.
Man Utd to give Tuanzebe new contract
Manchester United will give defender Axel Tuanzebe a new contract and a chance to impress in pre-season, reports The Sun.
The 21-year-old impressed while on loan with Aston Villa last season, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to see if he's worthy of playing time with his team in 2019-20.
Tuanzebe has one year left on his current United deal.
PSG announce Buffon departure
Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will leave the club this summer when his contract expires.
Buffon, 41, leaves after spending one season with the Ligue 1 champions, having joined from Juventus on a one-year deal last summer.
The veteran made 25 appearances in all competitions for PSG in 2018-19.
Origi hoping for 'positive' Liverpool talks
Divock Origi has revealed he will be holding talks over his future at Liverpool in the coming weeks and is hoping for a positive outcome.
The Belgian's crucial goal in the Champions League final helped the Reds defeat Tottenham to win the Champions League although there has been uncertainty over whether he'll stay at the club.
Speaking about the upcoming talks about his future, he said: "I want to speak to the club and my people internally before going public but hopefully the talks between me, the club and my people will be positive."
Check out the full story on Goal!
'Difficult' for Odegaard to return to Real Madrid
Martin Odegaard admits it will be difficult to play at Real Madrid next season and has hinted at a potential transfer this summer, with Ajax reportedly lining up a deal for the midfielder.
The Norwegian spent 2018-19 on loan at Vitesse in the Eredivisie and is a long way down the pecking order at Santiago Bernabeu.
And on the prospect of returning to the club, he told VG, in quotes cited by Diario AS: "The indication from Real Madrid is that they are very happy with me, but it is difficult to play there and probably it will also be the case next season."
Diame to leave Newcastle
Newcastle have confirmed the list of players that will be leaving the club when their contracts expire at the end of the June, with Mohamed Diame being the standout name.
The 31-year-old made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies in 2018-19 although the club have decided against offering him a new deal.
Manager Rafael Benitez said of the decision: "Mo has been a great servant to Newcastle United in his three years here. He has given us a lot on and off the pitch and we wish him well for the future."
Inside Conte's Inter revolution
With Antonio Conte having been confirmed as Inter's new head coach there's likely to be a whole host of changes at the club.
A final resolution over Mauro Icardi's future will be one of the tasks for the former Chelsea boss, while Diego Godin and Romelu Lukaku could well be signed in the summer transfer window.
Renato Maisani runs through the Nerazzurri squad and the changes the Italian's potentially going to make at San Siro!
Van Dijk wants to sign new Liverpool deal
Virgil van Dijk wants to commit his long-term future to Liverpool by signing a new contract with the Reds, according to ESPN.
The Netherlands international reportedly made the declaration to the club well in advance of the 2-0 Champions League final win over Tottenham.
Van Dijk is contracted to Jurgen Klopp's side until 2023 although is enthusiastic about extending his stay further on Merseyside.
Madrid to announce 'most important signing in years'
Liga giants to seal mega deal?
🔜
Real Madrid will reportedly announce their most important signing in years in the coming hours, according to El Chiringuito TV.
The Spanish giants confirmed they have signed Luka Jovic from Frankfurt on Tuesday in a deal thought to be worth around €70 million (£62m/$79m).
And it seems they are about to reveal the details of their next summer acquisition, with the likes of Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen having been linked.
Christian Eriksen transfer profile
Heading to Madrid? 👀
MIddlesborough interview Jorge Simao
Middlesborough have interviewed Portuguese coach Jorge Simao as they continue their search for a new manager, claims The Telegraph.
Tony Pulis left Boro at the end of last season when his contract expired.
Simao is highly rated in Portugal and is currently employed by Boavista, having previously taken charge of Braga and Chaves.
Liverpool make Etheridge enquiry
Liverpool have made an enquiry to Cardiff about goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, according to Wales Online.
The shot-stopper was also the subject of a bid from Aston Villa recently after an impressive campaign for the Bluebirds in the Premier League.
Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius are ready to leave Anfield this summer, leaving the Reds on the look out for a new back-up to Alisson.
Southampton agree Djenepo deal
BREAKING: Southampton have agreed a deal with Standard Liege to sign winger Moussa Djenepo, Sky Sports News understands.— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 5, 2019
Hudson-Odoi to sign £100,000-a-week Chelsea contract
Callum Hudson-Odoi will sign a £100,000-a-week contract with Chelsea to snub Bayern Munich, Goal can reveal.
The winger was the subject of a number of offers from the Bavarians last January.
But with Eden Hazard set to leave and a transfer ban looming over Stamford Bridge, the Blues are desperate to keep hold of the talented teenager.
Bayern confirm James departure
James Rodríguez leaves #FCBayern. pic.twitter.com/tg4BGXcCQo— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 5, 2019
Bayern will sign Sane if he wants to join
Bayern Munich will offer Leroy Sane a way out of Manchester City if he wants to move to Bavaria, says the club's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.
Sane has struggled for regular starts at the Etihad and Bayern are on the look out for wingers with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery set to leave.
Rummenigge admits there have been no concrete discussions between the two clubs yet, but confirms Bayern would go in for the player if he wants a move.
Birmingham turn down £8m Southampton bid for Adams
Birmingham City have rejected an £8 million bid from Southampton for striker Che Adams, according to the Mail.
The forward impressed for Blues in the Championship last term, scoring 22 goals, and the Saints already had an offer turned down in Januray.
Arsenal target Fraser expects future to be decided on deadline day
Bournemouth star Ryan Fraser expects his future to be decided on deadline day amid interest from Arsneal, the Mirror reports.
The winger admits attention from the Gunners is flattering, with Tottenham also said to be interested.
But the Cherries are keen to get full value for Fraser and he expects them to drive a hard bargain.
Eriksen hints at Real move and admits he wants to leave Tottenham
Christian Eriksen thinks a move to Real Madrid would be a step and says he is ready for something new.
The Dane has failed to negotiate a new contract with Spurs and could move to Santiago Bernabeu this summer.
Read the full story here on Goal.
Real Madrid still eyeing Pogba & Mbappe
Blancos to continue summer spending spree
French duo Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba remain in the sights of Real Madrid despite a busy start to the summer at Santiago Bernabeu.
Zinedine Zidane has already secured the signings of Luka Jovic and Eder Militao, with Eden Hazard set to follow in the coming days.
But L'Equipe reports that Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe and Manchester United midfielder Pogba continue to be targets, with Zidane not done with overhauling his squad.
Juventus reach Chiesa agreement
Juventus have agreed personal terms with Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa, according to Sky Sport Italia.
The Serie A champions have negotiated a five-year deal with the Italy international as they look to bolster their attacking options this summer.
Now, though, they must discuss a fee with La Viola, who earlier this week claimed Chiesa would not be sold ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
Renato Sanches must quit Bayern to save career
Three years ago Renato Sanches was about to unleash his potential on the world with a series of superb performances at Euro 2016.
Shortly before the tournament he had agreed a move to Bayern Munich from Benfica, but his time at the Allianz Arena has been an unparalleled disaster.
Goal's Ronan Murphy takes a look at the 21-year-old's situation and whether this summer represents the last chance for him to save his career.
Napoli enter race to sign Lukaku
Belgium forward a wanted man
Napoli have entered the race to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
New Inter manager Antonio Conte is keen to bring the Belgium international to San Siro this summer as he oversees an overhaul in Milan.
But their Serie A rivals Napoli have now also shown an interest and would be willing to pay €70 million (£62m/$79m) to get Lukaku out of Old Trafford.
Brighton target Rangers duo
Brighton are planning to raid Rangers for Glen Kamara and James Tavernier, says TEAMtalk.
The Seagulls are looking for a new right-back after veteran defender Bruno Saltor retired at the end of last season, and see Tavernier as a worthy option.
And Kamara, 23, is also seen as a player with Premier League potential after putting in a number of impressive displays for the Gers last term.
Mbappe hands in PSG transfer request
France star wants out of Parc des Princes
Kyllian Mbappe has handed in a transfer request to Paris Saint-Germain, claims Spanish television channel El Chiringuito.
The striker has been linked with a move to Real Madrid after revealing he wants a new project.
And he has reportedly now forced PSG's hand with a formal request to leave.
West Ham to offer Lanzini five-year deal
West Ham are set to offer Manuel Lanzini a five-year deal amid interest from Fenerbahce, says the Mirror.
The playmaker missed most of 2018-19 with a knee injury but is viewed by the Hammers as a top asset.
He is about to enter the final year of his contract and West Ham want to avoid losing him at a cut price.
Juventus contact Man Utd over Pogba
Juventus have opened discussions with Manchester United over a potential deal for Paul Pogba, according to The Guardian.
The France midfielder rejoined Man Utd from The Old Lady in 2016 and has long been linked with a return to Serie A after inconcsistent performances for the Red Devils.
Juve have reportedly already made an offer for Lazio playmaker Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they look to sign a world-class midfielder this summer.
Lampard to leave Derby as Rams show Bowyer interest
Derby County appear consigned to losing Frank Lampard after making checks on Charlton boss Lee Bowyer, claims the Mail.
Lampard is reportedly being lined up to replace Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea with the Italian ready join Juventus.
And his departure from Pride Park could see Bowyer gain a new job in the managerial merry-go-round after leading Charlton to promotion via the League One play-offs last season.
Tottenham target Godfrey amid Man Utd interest
Tottenham have joined the race to sign Norwich star Ben Godfrey, says the Mail.
Godfrey impressed for the Canaries in their Championship promotion push last season and Mauricio Pochettino has identified him as a target to bolster the Spurs midfield.
Manchester United are also considering a move for the 21-year-old.
Man Utd eye Haller as Lukaku replacement
Manchester United want to sign Sebastian Haller as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, according to the Mail.
Lukaku is wanted by Inter and could go for £80 million ($101m), freeing up funds to bring the Frankfurt striker to Old Trafford.
Haller, 24, scored 15 goals in 23 Bundesliga starts this season.
Carvajal: Hazard would add a lot
Real Madrid have already made one massive move this summer, and Dani Carvajal believes Chelsea's Eden Hazard could add even more punch to the club's attack.
The winger is expected to sign for Los Blancos in the coming days, and the full-back says he's a player who can make an impact with the Spanish giants.
"Hazard would add a lot to our attack," the right-back told El Larguero on Tuesday.
"He is a player who wants the ball and does not hide."
Read more from the defender right here
Ateltico Madrid confident of signing Marcos Alonso
Atletico Madrid are confident of landing Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, the Mirror reports.
According to the report the 28-year-old flew out to Madrid on Friday to make the deal happen as a replacement for current left-back Lucas Hernandez, who is moving to Bayern Munich.
City willing to let Delph leave for £15m
Manchester City are willing to let Fabian Delph lead for £15 million ($19m), according to ESPN.
The England international has fallen behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order and, while the club don't want to let him leave on the cheap, they would sell is their asking price were met.
Chelsea confident in new deal for Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are confident in signing Callum Hudson-Odoi to a new contract.
The Mirror claim the winger's injury has hampered a move to Bayern Munich and, with the German club now chasing other options, the London club are ready to strike with a new package for their young star.
Arsenal eye RB Leipzig's Upamecano
In an effort to solve their defensive issues Arsenal have now turned their attention to Dayot Upamecano.
The Mirror claims Unai Emery has sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old from RB Leipzig, who could be a a cheaper alternative to Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti.
Lampard backed by influential Chelsea figures
Several influential figures within Chelsea believe that Frank Lampard should be the club's new manager, according to Bleacher Report.
Maurizio Sarri is set to leave the club after one season, and Chelsea legend Lampard has been tipped as a possible replacement after a strong debut season in charge of Derby County.
Though there are more experienced names available, Lampard is believed to be the right man to lead Chelsea through a two-window transfer ban.
Man Utd, Man City, Spurs & Liverpool battle for £60m Maddison
The Leicester City star is in high demand
Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham are all set to battle for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, reports the Daily Star.
The 22-year-old impressed in his first season with the Foxes, having joined the club from Norwich City last summer in a £20 million ($25m) move.
Leicester feel under no obligation to sell but could be tempted to cash in should a massive offer arrive for Maddison, who is valued at £60m ($76m).
Real Madrid open to offers for Isco
Real Madrid will listen to offers for midfielder Isco this summer, according to Marca.
The 27-year-old endured a difficult 2018-19 campaign but with Zinedine Zidane returning to manage the club, Isco now wants to remain in Madrid.
But with plenty of suitors for the Spain international, Madrid are open to selling Isco if the price is right.
Lo Celso wants Tottenham move
Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso wants to join Tottenham this summer, reports Sky Sports News.
The 23-year-old starred for Betis on loan from PSG last season, and the Spanish side made Lo Celso's move permanent in April.
Lo Celso wants to play for fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, but Betis will look for a bid as close to his £88 million (€99m/$112m) release clause as possible.
Bayern see €90m Havertz bid rejected
Bayer Leverkusen have turned down a €90 million (£80m/$101m) bid from Bayern Munich for star midfielder Kai Havertz, reports TZ.
Havertz has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in Europe, with the 19-year-old scoring 17 times in the Bundesliga last season.
But Leverkusen are steadfast in their commitment to holding onto Havertz, who has a contract through 2022 with the club.
Man Utd close in on James deal
Manchester United are nearing an agreement over a deal for Swansea winger Daniel James, according to the Evening Standard.
United were hoping to pay £10 million ($13m) for James, with the Swans holding out for closer to £20m ($25m) for the 21-year-old.
But late interest from Monaco means that United may be forced to pay closer to Swansea's asking price.