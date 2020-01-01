Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal offered West Ham's Anderson

Guiliano Simeone signs first Atletico contract
Diego Simeone's son Giuliano has signed his first professional contract at Atletico Madrid, the player revealed on Thursday via Instagram.
Giuliano, 17, is the youngest of the Atletico coach's three sons, with Giovanni currently playing at Cagliari and Gianluca in Spain with Tercera Division side Ibiza.
Umtiti could leave Barca on free
Samuel Umtiti could be the latest high-profile Barcelona figure to leave the club, reports Cadena SER (via Mundo Deportivo).
The defender has yet to receive a transfer offer after being put up for sale, and the Catalans are considering rescinding his contract and leaving him as a free agent.
Thiago: Bayern is my home
Thiago Alcantara has declared that Bayern Munich is his home and he's happy to still be contracted to the Champions League winners.
The 29-year-old's future has been subject to intense speculation over the past month with Premier League champions Liverpool repeatedly linked with a possible transfer.
Latest reports suggest Manchester United could also be interested in the Spain international, who is contracted to Bayern until 2021.
Bunrley's Gibson set for Norwich switch
Burnley defender Ben Gibson is set to drop down to the Championship with Norwich City, claims the Sun.
The players has been out in the cold at Turf Moor after rowing with manager Sean Dyche.
Arsenal offered West Ham's Anderson
Brazilian is out of favour in east London after disappointing last term
Arsenal have been offered West Ham United's Felipe Anderson, according to the Mirror.
The Brazilian suffered a disappointing 2019-20 season with the Hammers and could be available to Mikel Arteta in a loan move worth £5 million.