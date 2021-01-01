Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Upamecano set for transfer tug-of-war

Two names left on Chelsea shortlist
As Roman Abramovich mulls over what to do with Frank Lampard, Express Sport claims there are just two alternatives in his thoughts.
Chelsea are struggling for form at present, leading to speculation regarding managerial change, and it could be that an SOS call is sounded to either Julian Nagelsmann or Thomas Tuchel.
Cadiz take Atleti star on loan
OFFICIAL | Ivan Šaponjić, first winter signing.— Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Cadiz_CFEN) January 22, 2021
He arrives on loan from @atletienglish until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/IDIg55qOb3
Arsenal reach Odegaard agreement
Gunners closing in on Real midfielder
Arsenal have agreed a six-month loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, claims El Confidencial.
The Norwegian playmaker, who has seen a return to Real Sociedad mooted, is being lined up to spend the rest of the 2020-21 campaign at Emirates Stadium.
Leicester drop interest in Eriksen
Foxes end hunt for former Spurs star
Leicester have, according to the Daily Mail, dropped their interest in former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.
The Foxes had asked Inter about a loan deal for the Danish playmaker, but have been put off by his wages and will now explore alternative options.
Do Liverpool need to dip into the transfer market?
West Ham 'reluctant to increase En-Nesyri bid'
West Ham are unwilling to increase their £22 million offer for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, claim MailOnline.
David Moyes wants to sign a new attacker this month after Sebastian Haller was sold to Ajax, and En-Nesyri - who has scored 18 goals in 51 appearances since joining Sevilla from Leganes 12 months ago - is the prime target.
However the Hammers are reluctant to spend big, despite only having Michail Antonio as an option up front.
'Everton trying to broker Bernard move to Roma'
Everton are attempting to negotiate a sale of Brazilian winger Bernard to Roma, Liverpool Echo report.
The Toffees are attempting to lighten their wage bill by selling fringe first-team players, and Bernard - who earns a reported £100,000 a week - is high on that list.
The Brazilian's representatives are said to be in Rome to negotiate the deal, however Everton may need to reduce a reported £9 million asking price for the 28-year-old.
Hourihane reveals why he joined Swansea on loan
New Swansea loan signing Conor Hourihane has revealed he joined the club from Aston Villa in order to work with manager Steve Cooper.
The 29-year-old midfielder has joined the Championship promotion chasers until the end of the season, having reportedly attracted interest from several second-tier clubs.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Hourihane said: "First and foremost probably the manager. Over the last few weeks he’s been telling me bits and pieces about how he sees me fitting into the team and the qualities I’ll bring to the team.
"As a human being in general, he was first class. I was impressed by him and spoke to a few people I know about the area and Swansea as well.
"It seemed like a really good fit and for the first two days I’ve been in it feels like I’ve made the right choice because it’s a great set of lads. I’m really excited to get going and can’t wait to get started."
Benteke 'will not leave Palace despite Mateta signing'
Christian Benteke is determined to stay and fight for his place at Crystal Palace despite the Eagles signing a new striker in Jean-Philippe Mateta, claim Football Insider.
The 30-year-old Belgium international is out of contract in the summer, but is said to be resisting attempts by Palace to cash in this month.
West Ham and West Brom are among the clubs linked with the former Liverpool and Aston Villa forward.
Rangers 'close in on Bournemouth duo'
Rangers are closing in on deals to sign Nnamdi Ofoborh and Jack Simpson from Bournemouth, claim Football Insider.
Midfielder Ofoborh, 21, has reportedly rejected two Cherries contract offers, while centre back Simpson is out of contract in the summer.
Simpson, 24, saw a move to Cardiff City fall through earlier this month.
Sevilla want Atalanta's Gomez
Tottenham outcast Fernandes wanted by Torino
Torino are interested in signing Gedson Fernandes from Benfica, claims DiMarzio.
The 22-year-old's move to Tottenham hasn't worked out and it is suggested new Torino boss Davide Nicola could try to replace the loan deal which Spurs currently have in place.
Genoa's Lukas Lerager is also mentioned as an option.
Watford working on Lea Siliki loan
Watford are hoping to sign James Lea Siliki on loan from Rennes, reports The Athletic.
The 24-year-old French midfielder would arrive until the end of the season with a purchase option for the Hornets.
Upamecano set for transfer tug-of-war
Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea & Bayern interested
Dayot Upamecano will delay making a decision on his future with a number of top clubs interested in signing him at the end of the summer.
Bayern Munich have declared their interest but Chelsea and both Manchester clubs are in the race, with Goal and Spox of the understanding that their is currently no clear front-runner for his signature.
Roma beating Juventus in Reynolds race
Morris to Swansea 'not quite done'
Jordan Morris's anticipated move from the Seattle Sounders to Swansea is still not fully complete, according to Swans boss Steve Cooper.
"It’s not quite done yet but in the process of getting done," Cooper told a press conference.
"It’s taking a little longer than we’d have liked, basically down to logistics more than anything else, when it finally gets done we’ll be pleased.
"A little bit cautious at the moment but it’s close to being done and it’ll be a good one when it is."
Houston Dynamo sign Jones
🚨 We have a trade 🚨— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) January 21, 2021
Welcome to H-Town, @21_djones! #HoldItDown | #SuperDraft
Tomori set for AC Milan medical
Chelsea defender arriving in Italy on Friday
Fikayo Tomori will arrive in Italy on Friday to undergo a medical ahead of his loan move to AC Milan, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Chelsea defender will join until the end of the season with Milan having the option to buy for €28 million (£25m/$34m).