Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Money not enough to tempt Cavani to Man Utd

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin tried to persuade midfielder Boubakary Soumare to join the club by showing the training facilities on FaceTime, as reported by the Sun.

Saint-Maximin was trying to tempt the 20-year-old with a move to , but the Frenchman decided to stay at Lille.

Steve Bruce revealed the Magpies were close to smashing their transfer record, but Soumare turned them down.