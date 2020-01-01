Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool, Arsenal & Man Utd consider Griezmann bid

Lionel Messi was left with no choice but to reverse his decision to quit due to bad advice from his father and agent Jorge, according to former player Hugo Sanchez.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner sent shockwaves through the football world last week by informing Barca of his intention to leave.

However, disputed Messi's claim that he could leave on a free transfer courtesy of a clause in his contract, meaning any potential suitor would have to negotiate with Barca or pay his €700million release clause.

Read more here!