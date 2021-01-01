Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve edge closer to deal for American starlet Reynolds

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
PSV plot Alderweireld move

2021-01-07T23:38:01Z

Eindhoven giants hope to bring defender back to Netherlands

Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld could be on his way back to the Eredivisie.

The former Ajax defender is wanted by PSV, who De Telegraaf reports are plotting a bid for him this month.

Calhanoglu wants double AC Milan offer as contract talks continue

2021-01-07T23:34:12Z

AC Milan are set to resume contract talks with Hakan Calhanoglu’s agent, Sky Sport claims.

The Rossoneri are offering a salary of €3.5 million, but the attacking midfielder wants double that figure, suggesting he will end up leaving for free at the end of the season.

Haller agrees Ajax move

2021-01-07T23:31:57Z

Ajax are set to complete the signing of Sebastien Haller from West Ham.

De Telegraaf claims the Dutch side have reached an agreement with the striker over a four-and-a-half-year contract after striking a €20 million (£18m/$25m) deal with the Premier League outfit.

Juventus edge closer to Reynolds signing

2021-01-07T23:28:39Z

Juventus are set to seal the signing of Bryan Reynolds from FC Dallas on loan with an obligation to make it permanent for $7 million (£5m).

The Bianconeri cannot register the full-back because they do not have any more non-EU player spots available, however. They will instead send him to Benevento for the rest of the season, Sky Sport reports.

PSG target Barcelona defender Emerson

2021-01-07T23:20:54Z

Full-back is top candidate to strengthen Ligue 1 side's back line

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing right-back Emerson from Barcelona, Estadio Deportivo reports.

The 21-year-old has impressed on loan at Real Betis and the Ligue 1 side hope to bolster their full-back options by landing him this summer.