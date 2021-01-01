Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve edge closer to deal for American starlet Reynolds

PSV plot Alderweireld move
Eindhoven giants hope to bring defender back to Netherlands
Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld could be on his way back to the Eredivisie.
The former Ajax defender is wanted by PSV, who De Telegraaf reports are plotting a bid for him this month.
Haller agrees Ajax move
Ajax are set to complete the signing of Sebastien Haller from West Ham.
De Telegraaf claims the Dutch side have reached an agreement with the striker over a four-and-a-half-year contract after striking a €20 million (£18m/$25m) deal with the Premier League outfit.
Juventus edge closer to Reynolds signing
Juventus are set to seal the signing of Bryan Reynolds from FC Dallas on loan with an obligation to make it permanent for $7 million (£5m).
The Bianconeri cannot register the full-back because they do not have any more non-EU player spots available, however. They will instead send him to Benevento for the rest of the season, Sky Sport reports.
PSG target Barcelona defender Emerson
Full-back is top candidate to strengthen Ligue 1 side's back line
Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing right-back Emerson from Barcelona, Estadio Deportivo reports.
The 21-year-old has impressed on loan at Real Betis and the Ligue 1 side hope to bolster their full-back options by landing him this summer.