Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham set £150m Kane price tag as Man Utd and Man City circle

The Gunners are looking to rid themselves of veteran players on high wages

Arsenal have formed a plan to offload the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and David Luiz this summer, writes The Sun - particularly if they fail to qualify for Europe.

Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira are also on the chopping block and are expected to command £25 million ($35m) apiece.

The Gunners have been financially strained since the beginning of the pandemic, adding urgency to their mission of slashing wages.