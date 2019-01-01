Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona prepare fresh bid for Neymar

Silva set for Monaco loan
Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva has flown to Monaco for a medical ahead of a season-loan loan move, reports The Telegraph.
The Portugal international spent the second half of last season on loan with the Ligue 1 club, and is now set for another spell at the Stade Louis II.
Silva's loan move was part of the discussions for Islam Slimani, who also joined Monaco on loan from Leicester this week.
Roma consider Kalinic move
Roma are considering a move for Atletico Madrid forward Nikola Kalinic, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Serie A side could see forwards Patrik Schick and Grégoire Defrel depart this transfer window, which would leave them needing reinforcements.
The 31-year-old Kalinic could be brought in on loan with an option to purchase.
PSG line up Dybala as Neymar replacement
Paris Saint-Germain are considering an approach for Juventus' Paulo Dybala should they lose Neymar this summer, reports Tuttosport.
The Brazilian's future remains shrouded in mystery as both Barcelona and Real Madrid look to convince PSG into selling their star.
Dybala had also been linked earlier in the summer with moves to Manchester United and Tottenham before the Premier League transfer window closed.
Atletico move for Valencia's Rodrigo
Atletico Madrid are set to round off a busy summer transfer window with the signing of Valencia forward Rodrigo, claims Marca.
Rodrigo will join the likes of Joao Felix, Marcos Llorente, Kieran Trippier in a new-look Atleti side, having re-invested their transfer windfall from the big-money sales of Antoine Griezmann and Rodri.
Barcelona prepare fresh Neymar offer
Real Madrid will also up the ante in bid to sign the Brazilian
Barcelona will renew their efforts to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and put an end to a frustrating summer of negotiations, claims Sport.
The Barcelona daily reports that a much-improved new offer will be filed for the Brazilian, and that a deal could be clinched in the coming days.
Real Madrid, however, are still in the hunt too, with president Florentino Perez determined to snatch Neymar from under Barca's noses.
Mustafi and Elneny told they can leave Arsenal
Unai Emery has told Shkodran Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny to leave Arsenal this month for the better of their careers.
Neither player has featured in the opening two games of the Premier League season, with Emery having already publicly admitted that he has told Mustafi he can go.
But the Spaniard has now also confirmed that Elneny is free to leave and has made it clear to both players that they would be better served finding a new club before the European transfer window shuts on September 2.
Manchester United will not make Llorente bid
Striker is a free agent following Tottenham spell
Manchester United will not make an approach for former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, according to the Daily Mail.
Reports in Italy suggested that Llorente, now a free agent, could line up at Old Trafford as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.
But while United can still bid for his services after the close of the Premier League transfer window, the Reds are not interested in such a move.