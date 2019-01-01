Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to sell £200m Pogba & Lukaku

have approached over a deal involving star midfielder Miralem Pjanic, according to the Sun.

The champions suffered in the middle of the pitch this season due to Marco Verratti's injury, with Leandro Paredes failing to impress after his move from Zenit.

Pjanic is a proven performer at the top level, although PSG's £60 million ($77m) offer is some way short of the value Juve have placed on the player.