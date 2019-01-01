Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG open Dybala talks

Roma look to Torino for defensive reinforcements
After being rebuffed in moves for Daniele Rugani and Dejan Lovren Roma may exploit sporting director's Gianluca Petrarchi's Torino ties to augment their back-line.
Petrarchi was in the same role at Torino for a decade and they have two defenders on their books who have caught his eye according to Chiesa Di Totti.
Armando Izzo and Nicholas Nkoulou are the players in question, but maybe difficult to prise away as Torino fight to qualify for the Europa League with games against Wolves in the next two weeks.
Solksjaer says Pogba will not leave Old Trafford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn not believe Paul Pogba will be allowed to leave Manchester United before the European transfer window closes on September 2.
Pogba had agitated for a move away from the club over the summer, but no deal could be done.
Solksjaer now believes the France international is happy with the team but is quoted by the Daily Express as saying "there's always question marks about Paul."
Sanches demands Bayern exit
Renato Sanches says he should be allowed to leave Bayern Munich, but the club have hit back.
The Portugal international midfielder played just five minutes of Bayern's first Bundesliga game and said he should be given the chance to play elsewhere.
But Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Sport1 (via Daily Mail) "We will not sell him, that will not work, he would do well to calm down."
Fiorentina step up Tonelli pursuit
Fiorentina are intensifying their interest in Napoli defender Lorenzo Tonelli, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 29-year-old was born in Florence and a return home would suit the player and the club.
Tonelli spent last season on loan with Sampdoria, but did not appear enough to trigger a purchase clause.
PSG and Juve to hold Dybala talks
French champions eager to make improvements after 2019-20 season gets off to a bad start
Paris Saint-Germain will act quickly to sign Paulo Dybala after their Ligue 1 season got off to an inauspicious start in defeat to Rennes on Sunday.
The Mail report the French club will open talks with Juventus about a €80 million (£73m/$89m) deal for the Argentina international.
PSG sporting director Leonardo would like to conclude the deal by Wednesday and will talk with the player's agent Jorge Antun to work out a deal, the paper reports.
The Serie A champions are willing to part with the playmaker, who has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham this summer.