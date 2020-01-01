Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Havertz to become most expensive German player

Havertz to become most expensive German player as Chelsea close in on deal
The Blues may finally be getting their man but he won't be coming cheap
Chelsea are set to seal a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz, claims Sport BILD.
Should a move be agreed, the 21-year-old will reportedly become the most expensive German player of all time.
Lazio circling for Felipe Anderson
West Ham's Felipe Anderson has emerged as a target for Lazio, according to the Daily Star.
David Moyes' side are open the selling the attacker with Lazio keen on Anderson again after missing out on David Silva.
Napoli want Man City to buy £60m Koulibaly
Napoli have 'invited' Manchester City to sign defender Kalidou Koulibaly, claims the Mirror.
The Italians are ready to cash in on the 29-year-old and are set to demand £60 million (€66m/$79m).
Southampton chasing £10m Nunez
Southampton have submitted a £10 million bid for Almeria striker Darwin Nunez, according to The Sun.
Sheffield United and Brighton are also interested in the Uruguayuan, with Almeria now expected to use that interest to leverage for a higher transfer fee.
Three clubs vying for Messi
The Argentine's salary will make any transfer complicated
Inter, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are all considering moves for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, reports Tutto Mercato Web.
The chances of Messi leaving Camp Nou have reportedly gone from zero to 30 per cent over the past few days with only three clubs in a genuine position to try and sign the Argentine.
Both Man City and PSG are deemed more likely to launch a successful bid, but will struggle to accomodate his €50 million-a-year salary.