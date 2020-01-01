Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal face PSG competition for Aouar

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Houssem Aouar Lyon
Getty

Chelsea outcast Bakayoko wanted by Napoli

2020-10-01T23:00:00Z

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has emerged as a target for Napoli, reports DiMarzio.

AC Milan were said to be interested in him but were put off by Chelsea's asking price, but former Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso would apparently like to reunite with him in Naples.

PSG and Hertha Berlin are also said to be monitoring Bakayoko's situation.

Tiemoue Bakayoko Chelsea 2019-20
Getty Images

Juve's Rugani closes on Rennes move

2020-10-01T22:30:34Z

Tottenham agree Vinicius loan with £36m option to buy

2020-10-01T22:15:52Z

Tottenham have agreed a deal with Benfica to loan forward Carlos Vinicius, Goal has learned, with a sizeable fee if they exercise their option to buy.

Read the full story here on Goal!

PSG rival Arsenal for Aouar

2020-10-01T22:00:01Z

Al-Khelaifi working towards deal

Paris Saint-Germain are rivalling Arsenal for Lyon star Houssem Aouar, according to l'Equipe.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to have been in contact with Lyon's Jean-Michel Aulas twice this week.

“Things haven’t enormously advanced," Aulas said on Wednesday. "We know that three major clubs are interested in Houssem. Two in the short term. One in the medium term.”

Houssem Aouar Lyon
Getty Images