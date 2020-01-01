Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd reduce asking price for Pogba

Willian vows to see out 2019-20 campaign with Chelsea
Willian says he would have "no problem" continuing to play for Chelsea beyond July if the 2019-20 campaign is extended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The 31-year-old only has three-and-a-half months left to run on his existing deal at Stamford Bridge, and has yet to reach an agreement with the Blues over an extension.
Chelsea have already offered the Brazil international the chance to remain in west London until 2022, but he has admitted to holding out for an extra year on top of that.
Chelsea join race for Chalov
The Blues face plenty of competition
CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov is being chased by a number of Premier League clubs, according to the Daily Star.
Brighton, West Ham and Chelsea have now joined Crystal Palace in expressing interest in the Russian.
Roy Hodgson's side had a £14 million ($16m) offer rejected last summer with CSKA now hoping to bump his price up further.
Man Utd reduce Pogba's asking price
The Frenchman looks set to exit Old Trafford
Manchester United are now willing to accept offers of £100 million ($116m) for Paul Pogba this summer, reports The Sun.
The Red Devils were holding out for £180 million ($210m) last year but are now keen to cash in while they can with his contract expiring next summer.
Juventus and Real Madrid are reportedly still interested in signing Pogba and his new transfer fee could see them make a firm move soon.
Arsenal circling for Swedish teenager Roback
Arsenal have held talks about signing 16-year-old Swedish striker Emil Roback, reports the Daily Mail.
The current Hammarby player has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich and recently trained with the Gunners as he was shown around the club.
Hammarby sports director Jesper Jansson confirmed Roback had met with Arsenal and that a number of clubs are interested in signing him.
Hagi keen for Rangers extension
Romanian attacker Ianis Hagi is eager to remain at Rangers despite interest from Lazio, according to the Glasgow Times.
Hagi has impressed at Rangers since joining the club on loan from Genk in January and the Scottish side are confident of signing the player on a permanent basis for next season.
Despite reported interest from Serie A, Hagi is keen to extend his stay with Rangers having scored three goals across his first 10 appearances.
Man Utd readying £30m package to sign Bellingham
The Red Devils are pulling out all the stops
Manchester United are prepared to outlay around £30 million ($34m) to secure the signature of Birmingham City talent Jude Bellingham, reports the Mirror.
The package deal could see the 16-year-old earn £100,000 a week at Old Trafford as the Red Devils look to fight off interest from Borussia Dortmund and other Premier League clubs.
Buffon explains decision to rejoin Juventus from PSG
Gianluigi Buffon says it was a "natural" decision for him to return to Juventus after just one full season at Paris Saint-Germain, due to the fact he was unable to cut the "umbilical cord" following his Allianz Stadium exit in the summer of 2018.
At the age of 40, Buffon called time on a 17-year spell with Juve and moved to Parc des Princes on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.
Buffon racked up 25 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions in total, and helped them retain their domestic crown, but he was lured back to Juve at the end of last season.Read the full story here on Goal!