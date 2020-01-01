Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal consider selling Tierney

Real Madrid linked with Tottenham's Son
Real Madrid have been linked with a summer move for Tottenham winger Son Heung-min by Spanish publication Don Balon.
Blancos president Florentino Perez is a keen admirer of the 27-year-old, who has enjoyed another strong season at Spurs.
However, Tottenham are unlikely to listen to any offers below €150 million (£135m/$170m) for a prized asset who is tied to the club until 2023.
Arsenal consider selling Tierney
Scottish defender set for early Emirates exit
Arsenal may sell Kieran Tierney in order to raise extra funds for summer transfers - according to The Express.
Brendan Rodgers is keen on reuniting with the 22-year-old at Leicester, having previously worked with the full-back at Celtic.
Tierney's first season at Arsenal has been disrupted by injuries, and the club could cut their losses on the Scottish defender when the market reopens.
Arsenal lack kudos and cash to sign top players – Smith
Arsenal lack the “cash or the kudos to attract the top players”, Alan Smith has warned, with Mikel Arteta considered to be facing a tough challenge in the next transfer market.
The current Gunners boss has started piecing together recruitment plans. He inherited his squad in north London from Unai Emery midway through the 2019-20 campaign and has made few changes to it.
An opportunity to bolster the ranks, with comings and goings, will present itself over the summer. Arsenal are, however, facing the threat of losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and may find it difficult to plug that striking gap if the talismanic club captain moves on.
Read the full story on Goal.
AC Milan set sights on Kouassi & Ajer in centre-back search
AC Milan have identified Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Tanguy Kouassi and Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer as transfer targets - according to Corriere Dello Sport.
The Rossoneri are looking at both players in their ongoing search for a new defensive partner for Alessio Romagnoli.
Kouassi has already broken into PSG's first team at the age of 17, while Ajer has enjoyed a fine 2019-20 season at Celtic.
RB Leipzig plan to replace Werner with Rashica
RB Leipzig are closing in on the signing of Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica - according to Bleacher Report.
Julian Nagelsmann will look to add the 23-year-old to his ranks after Timo Werner completes his proposed move to Chelsea this summer.
Rashica has scored 10 goals and laid on six assists in 29 appearances in all competitions for Bremen this season.
Tonali wants to join Inter
Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali wants to complete a transfer to Inter - according to Sky Italy journalist Fabrizio Romano.
The two clubs have already opened talks over a possible deal ahead of the summer transfer window.
Tonali, who has also been linked with Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, still has two years left to run on his current contract at Brescia.